Coach Carolyn Kieger has said that her team has the talent to be competitive with any team in the conference, and in the first half against Indiana, what Kieger said looked to be true.

Penn State was basket-for-basket with the 17th-ranked team in the NCAA until halftime.

But after the break, it all collapsed as Indiana adapted the strategy it used against the Lady Lions.

“We start the second half not matched up in defense, they get a wide-open layup, then we take a contested pull up, and from there, it's just a spiral down effect”, Kieger said. “We're taking bad shots, we're not running an offense. We're running around with [our] heads cut off.”

The second half exemplified one of the main troubles that have plagued the Lady Lions all year — not having consistent third options or being able to switch up their playing style.

Kamaria McDaniel and Siyeh Frazier tend to control the offense for Penn State, but when they are unable to get buckets, it shows in how the team is unable to adapt.

“Kamaria can't take 23 shots and go 9-for-23”, Kieger said. “We have to move the ball, they have to know the offense, they have to learn the offense.”

Throughout the season the Lady Lions have struggled to get other players on the floor involved. Penn State ranks last in the Big Ten for assists, averaging 11 in the season, and against the Hoosiers, they had eight.

“It's where we have to learn [to grow] and learn to share the ball. Our goal is 18 assists and when you get eight, that's obviously not going to get it done.”

The Lady Lions bench has also been struggling to get involved, scoring only eight points in comparison to the Indiana bench’s 22.

Free throw shooting is one of the defining traits of the Lady Lions’ offense, and it has been heavily reliant on getting to the line all season. But against Indiana, the calls were not in Penn State’s favor.

“I think Indiana is a very disciplined team, so they do a great job walling up,” Kieger said. “So we talked a lot about making the extra pass and getting open shots. And we just we got to learn we're not there yet.”

Kieger said that the way Indiana’s Ali Patburg was able to get her teammates the ball and run the show is something that Penn State needs to strive toward.

The Lady Lions have felt the absence of a playmaker continuously in Big Ten play. The ballhandlers have a habit of relying on iso ball and pick and rolls that end up either resulting in rushed missed field goals or turnovers.

In the first half, getting open looks seemed to not be an issue for the team. Three-point shooting played a large part in the Lady Lions first-half offense, shooting 6-of-11 in that period.

Half of those points came from senior guard Frazier, who was perfect from beyond the arc in the first two quarters, and the team was able to pass and get the open looks it needed instead of attempting drives to the basket with heavy defensive coverage.

If the Lady Lions want to stay competitive with the rest of the Big Ten for more than a half, they need to learn how to adapt to play styles besides the default.

“I'm reminding myself every day that it's a process to be patient,” Kieger said. “[The] same thing happened when we were at Marquette, it will get there. I have zero doubts in my head that will get there. But you know, I'm a competitor. And I'm a winner. And I'm not very efficient. So for me, I want it to happen now. But I know that it's baby steps.”