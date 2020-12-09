Penn State women's basketball coach Carolyn Kieger is trying to "Ignite the Change," both on the court and off.

The Lady Lions' newly-adopted motto for this season, Kieger's second at the helm, is all about ensuring the team is well-rounded on the court and firmly committed to social justice.

As described by Kieger, this starts with the Lady Lions’ “professional and personal development,” and collaborating with other teams and groups on campus in raising awareness about social injustices.

“Every day we spend 1% of our day talking about things that have nothing to do with X's and O’s,” Kieger said. “14 minutes and 24 seconds of your day is 1%, and we are very purposeful about talking about social justice every day during this time.”

While the team underwent several roster changes due to transfers and a large incoming class this season, change for Penn State extends well beyond the walls of the Bryce Jordan Center.

Kieger acknowledged the importance of creating a platform for the Lady Lions to use their voices to foster change.

“At the end of the day, our number one goal is to help our women become the best versions of themselves,” Kieger said. “I'm just so proud of our players and what they've done and what they've come together to accomplish.”

According to Kieger, this 1% of time dedicated to focusing on off the court importances among players and coaches within the program has become an element to defying what Penn State women’s basketball stands for.

“In our program we call it ‘Pride Time,’” Kieger said. “And as long as we're creating a platform for them to be the best versions of themselves every day and make their team, community and eventually those around them and the younger generations better, that's what it's all about.”

The new movement allocates time off the court for players to have an open platform to discuss whatever is on their minds that day, some of which circle back to social justice.

According to the NCAA, 17% of Division I women’s basketball head coaches are Black females and 43% are white females, including Kieger.

In the Big Ten conference, 64% of head coaches are white females, while there is only one Black female coach.

As a white female coach leading a Big Ten program, Kieger finds that educating herself on matters of social justice helps her to understand what her players are going through, while also making sure she and her staff fully back the teams’ efforts.

“I cannot run those sessions to the best of my ability if I don't educate myself, or if I don't listen and engage with my student athletes to make sure that I've prepped myself to the best of my ability as I'm learning at the same time,” Kieger said. “First and foremost, it is about listening and being an advocate for my players and for the community and making sure they know that no matter what, we have their backs, and we're going to help any way we can to fight for social justice and equality.”

But bringing awareness to topics like social injustice doesn’t stop at taking a moment to slow down game time and hearing what players have to say — it's about taking tangible steps toward making progress.

In honor of George Floyd wearing No. 5 during his collegiate basketball days, the team designated the fifth of every month as a day it would take meaningful steps to bring ideas together related to social justice.

Most recently, Dec. 5 was a travel day for the Lady Lions, but that didn't stop Kieger and her team from staying true to their cause.

“Before the national anthem, we made a video highlighting what we're doing and what steps our program is making, and we wanted to show that before games,” Kieger said. “We thought that was really important, and we had a lengthy discussion as a group of what we wanted to do in terms of warmups and the national anthem, along with the message we wanted fans to know."

Some of these actions have gone beyond the court, such as coming together to write children’s books, but others are about how to promote a certain message before the whistle is blown each game.

Black Lives Matter logos have also been added to the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center, along with additions to the team’s uniforms, including Black Lives Matter wristbands and Penn State’s unity logo.

“Every month, we come up with a new ignite the change movement,” Johnasia Cash said.

Cash, who transferred from SMU, performed a song at a Black Lives Matter rally in State College over the summer.

Kieger and Cash's teammates were all in attendance, something that Cash felt proved how committed the Lady Lions are to these efforts.

"To be able to have all my teammates and my coaches standing in the crowd with me and being there right with me, it literally brought tears to my eyes honestly," Cash said. "I never thought that I could feel so loved and supported until now, because my coaches are standing right behind us helping to ignite the change for social injustices.”

While Kieger and her staff support the Lady Lions fully in their efforts, Kieger knows her players have confidence in their voices and are able to ignite the change on their own in any way they decide to.

“I'm just so proud of our players and what they've done and what they've come together to accomplish,” Kieger said. “Obviously, the work is not done and we're just beginning, but the conversations that our team has had have been so special and so powerful.

“My staff is helping and they're engaging and fighting with them, but these are very sharp young women who want to impact and want to ignite the change.”

Campus and community involvement has been a vital part of Penn State’s movement.

In early November, Anna Camden presented her team’s Ignite the Change movement to the Board of Trustees at its annual meeting — a movement she took strong pride in.

Camden, an evident leader to the program in her second season with Penn State, has started every game thus far in 2020.

“I'm very thankful to my coaches, Lynn [Holleran], Sandy [Barbour] and all of our administration who let us use our voices, talk to the Board of Trustees and share everything that we're doing,” Camden said. “It is so important for us to use our platform as Penn State athletes to strive for a more equal and just society, which is what we've been doing.”

Both Camden and Kieger embrace the diverse backgrounds of every athlete on the team, which, according to both, makes team discussions all that more powerful.

“It's everything. It's why we do what we do, especially during these challenging times in our country right now,” Kieger said. “For them to believe and have the confidence that their voice matters, whether they're a white female or a Black female or Puerto Rican or from Sweden. It doesn't matter. They have the confidence and they have the platform to ignite change and have their voices heard and be a part of something special.”

Although their season has just begun, the Lady Lions’ work off the court is just the smallest steps toward making an impactful difference, according to Kieger.

“This is so amazing to go through a situation and times as a group where you pull together and you lean on each other. I'm extremely proud of our entire team,” Kieger said. “The fight’s not done, and we'll continue to do it every day, but I'm proud of the steps that we're taking and the impact that we're having. We're just beginning.”