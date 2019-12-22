A 17-0 Penn State’ run to start the afternoon set the tone against Sacred Heart.

The Lady Lions held Sacred Heart to 35.4 percent shooting en route to an 88-65 victory over the Pioneers.

It took nearly seven minutes for Sacred Heart to find its first bucket. The Pioneers shot just 2-for-19 from the field and 1-for 10 from beyond the arc in the first quarter.

Kamaria McDaniel lead the team in points at the break with 12, after having just three points in Penn State’s previous game against Princeton.

McDaniel finished the night with 16 points and six rebounds in 26 minutes.

The Lady Lions continued their dominance in the second quarter, as they shot 10-for-18 from the field.

Penn State led by 21 at the break.

The Lady Lions continued their dominance in the second half, as the Pioneers never threatened.

Here are three takeaways from today’s game:

Penn State’s dominant run to start the game sealed the deal

Sacred Heart headed into today’s matchup with just eight players.

Penn State outclassed the Pioneers and while it had its open looks, it simply didn’t take advantage of the opportunities.

After a disappointing performance against Princeton, the Lady Lions came out and made a statement in dominant fashion in their last nonconference game.

Kamaria McDaniel has a bounce back performance

The last time McDaniel played in the Bryce Jordan Center, she made history with her 40-point performance.

However, she followed that performance up with just three points against Princeton.

On Sunday, McDaniel returned to her normal self and it showed Penn State’s victory.

When McDaniel is clicking, it allows for the rest of the offense to make contributions because of the opposing team focusing on shutting her down.

Siyeh Frazier continues to be a key leader for the Lady Lions

In a case when McDaniel gets most of the spotlight, Frazier continues to show up to be a compliment to the offense.

At the break, Frazier had nine points, five rebounds and three assists, contributing massively to the 21 point halftime lead.

Frazier finished with 17 points and eight rebounds and proved once again her importance to the Lady Lions on both ends of the court.