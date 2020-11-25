Penn State fans can finally enjoy a win after Carolyn Kieger's squad put together a dominant opening night victory on Wednesday.

The Lady Lions downed Coppin State 84-45, becoming the first Penn State team to win a game since March 10 and the first team to win a game during the 2020-21 season.

Makenna Marisa got the scoring started for Penn State with a jump shot from the paint, but Coppin State responded with a 7-0 run behind two free throws from Nailah Delinois and five points from Aliyah Lawson.

From there, the Lady Lions took over, going on an 18-4 run to end the first quarter.

Marisa scored off a steal, followed by a Tova Sabel layup, two layups from Shay Hagans and one layup from Kelly Jekot.

Through that stretch, Sabel, Jekot, Maddie Burke and Nyam Thorton all scored their first points wearing the blue and white.

The Lady Lions ended the first quarter scoring a triple each from Hagans and Burke while Thorton added two foul shots.

After Penn State scored the opening six points of the quarter, Delinois scored seven points for Coppin State, slicing Penn State’s lead to 13 points.

From there, the Lady Lions scored nine unanswered points behind Jekot, Hagans and Sabel.

Although Jalynda Salley went on a six point run of her own for Coppin State, Penn State went into the break with a 42-26 lead.

While its third quarter play was a thorn in its side last season, Penn State came out of halftime playing strong and never saw its lead drop below 18 points in the third quarter.

Sabel and Anna Camden opened the half with a paint jumpshot and three-pointer respectively.

As Coppin State cut the deficit to eighteen with four minutes left in the quarter, five points from Jekot to end the quarter put the game out of the Eagles’ reach.

Lady Lions play fast offensively, in transition

Since Kieger arrived in State College, she’s pushed her team to hustle on both sides of the ball.

In its first game, Penn State turned steals into points all night, outscoring Coppin State 19-3 in transition points.

Marisa and Thornton sparked the transition game with three and two steals respectively, both hustling all over the defensive end, causing commotion among the Eagles’ offense, which committed 17 turnovers.

Sabel sparks Penn State’s offense in first collegiate game

In what was her first appearance for Penn State, Tova Sabel led all scorers with 14 points while also chipping in five rebounds

The freshman from Sweden came off the bench in the first half to score eight points and earned a starting spot in the second half.

Sabel opened the scoring in the fourth quarter with four points to finish off her collegiate debut.

Jekot surpasses 1,000 point mark in Penn State debut

As time expired in the third quarter, grad student and transfer Jekot put up a layup, which gave her 1,000 career points.

In her first appearance as a Lady Lion, the senior guard turned in a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

During her time at Villanova, Jekot averaged around 10 points per game for her career.