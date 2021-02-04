Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger is in just her second year at the helm of the program, but she has already endured the difficulties of leading the Lady Lions.

When she became the blue and white’s leader, she knew she had a long road ahead for rebuilding.

Kieger is hardly a stranger to that process.

In her last head coaching stint at Marquette, Kieger led her alma mater to three-straight 20-win seasons after the team won nine games during her inaugural year.

Being in the grueling Big Ten conference with regular NCAA Tournament contenders doesn’t make the rebuilding process any easier for Penn State, but after seeing the improvement between last season and now, Kieger believes the blue and white can compete against those high-caliber teams if it keeps improving as a group.

“We’ve got to continue to build and grow every day,” Kieger said. “This year, we tried to beat the teams that were above us [last season], get to around the middle of the pack, and then the next year we tried to climb and start knocking off some of the top teams in the league. I think we're well on our way to doing that.”

In order to run with every team in the Big Ten, Kieger knows the Lady Lions must compete at a high level consistently with every team left on their schedule.

“We’ve got to win the games that we should, compete against those teams that are on the same level as us and then hopefully knock off a couple big dogs this year, then eventually next year, be confident and ready to do it routinely,” Kieger said.

Not only does Penn State face a program-wide rebuild in its new era — it also began an effort to replace its floor general in Kelly Jekot, who suffered a season-ending injury prior to the Lady Lions’ mid-January home game against Northwestern.

The graduate transfer from Villanova led the Lady Lions in points scored and minutes played per game while also pulling down the second-most rebounds per game.

In her first game with the Lady Lions, Jekot not only turned in a double-double but she also scored the 1,000th point of her collegiate basketball career.

According to Kieger, she doesn’t want the team to expect just one player to fill Jekot’s void on and off the floor — she wants the rebuild to be “by committee.”

“I think every game somebody else has done something that they needed to do,” Kieger said. “We've been doing a lot of goals lately before games and challenging the players to give what they need to in order for Penn State to win. I think our players are really latching onto that.”

Since going on a two-game win streak and winning its last three road games, Penn State saw multiple players step up and contribute in every contest.

Forward Johnasia Cash turned in three consecutive double-doubles in Penn State’s last three contests, while guard Makenna Marisa notched two 20-point games during that same stretch.

Kieger will continue to rely on both Cash and Marisa to elevate their leadership and production roles in order for Penn State to establish continued success.

“[Cash] has been doing such a great job of hitting and holding onto her rebounds and pursuing the ball in and out of her area,” Kieger said. “The biggest thing she’s adjusted in the last couple games has been her patience, footwork and not rushing on her finishes, and it’s really paid off for her.”

Despite only being a sophomore, Marisa brings plenty of experience to the court as she started in all but one game during her freshman year as well as every game thus far in her second season.

“As soon as Kelly’s injury occurred, I went right to Makenna and said ‘you’re going to play off the ball a little more, you’re going to have to be a scorer for us,’” Kieger said. “I think she’s done a phenomenal job. Makenna’s a gym rat. She works hard every single rep, and I think you’re going to see her game continue to get better and thrive.”

Guard Niya Beverley continues to elevate her role since she gained eligibility in December.

The senior transfer from Wisconsin notched her fourth start of the season with the blue and white and season-highs with 14 points and three steals in Sunday’s game against Purdue.

“[Niya] is comfortable with the style of play,” Kieger said. “I think she’s used to our offense and what we’re expecting and looking for out of her. She’s done a phenomenal job taking care of the ball and finding our scorers.”

Kieger also noted improved play from guard Shay Hagans and forward Anna Camden, two of the three returning players from last season’s team.

Hagans turned in 18 points and five steals against Illinois, while Camden broke into double-figures in both of Penn State’s last two outings.

In addition, freshmen guards Maddie Burke and Tova Sabel continue to provide a boost to a young group of Lady Lions.

Burke has scored eight or more points in Penn State’s last five games, and Sabel has played solid minutes coming off the bench and given her teammates a break when necessary.

Rebuilding the Penn State program as a whole and the team’s game plan after Jekot’s injury have seemed like daunting tasks at times, but Kieger pushes her team and staff to work together as one unit to put the pieces together.

“I think everyone knows right now that they have to do a little bit extra, a little bit more than they did before,” Kieger said. “I still think we're getting used to it. I was really proud of the last two games that we held our composure in that fourth quarter. Against Minnesota we blew a lead and lost our composure in the fourth quarter.

“Our team did a great job of responding against Illinois and Purdue and weathering the storm — I think that was done by committee.”