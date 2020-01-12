Coming off a critical win against Michigan State, Penn State looked to get its record back to .500 today as it traveled to Columbus to take on Ohio State.

But the Lady Lions were unable to secure a victory as they were defeated by the Buckeyes 78-68.

While both teams struggled offensively to begin this one, Penn State was able to take a two point lead into the second quarter.

But while the Lady Lion offense continued to be stagnant, the Buckeyes were able to find scoring as they displayed in a 15-2 run in the quarter.

Ohio State then took the lead into the half and did not relinquish it for the rest of the afternoon.

Ohio State’s stifling defense

While Penn State struggled to score the ball throughout the afternoon, credit must be given to the Buckeyes who had an impressive defensive outing.

Ohio State finished with a team total of eight steals to pair with three blocks which were huge parts of why it was able to take over in this game.

The Buckeyes also forced Penn State to take some difficult shots late in the shot clock which contributed to its defensive dominance.

Kamaria McDaniel shines again

While it may not have been enough to win the game, junior guard Kamaria McDaniel had yet another impressive performance on Sunday.

The Michigan native finished with 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting to help lead the Lady Lions in Columbus.

While Penn State may be seeing its struggles throughout the season so far, McDaniel has not disappointed as she continues to develop into a All-Big Ten player for the Lady Lions.

Ohio State’s bench scoring

With both the Buckeyes and Lady Lions struggling to find scoring early on, the benches were bound to play a large role in this matchup.

And as the team went on a dominant second quarter run, Ohio State’s bench contributed against a Penn State reserve unit which could not muster up very much.

The game finished with the Buckeye bench outscoring Carolyn Kieger’s group 32-4, which shows that the Ohio State depth may have been the reason they were able to come out with a victory on Sunday.