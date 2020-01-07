Penn State returns to University Park looking for its first win in Big Ten play against Michigan State.

The Lady Lions are coming off of a three-game losing streak and have a 6-8 record so far in the current season where they are 0-3 against Big Ten opponents.

In Penn State’s matchup against Wisconsin on Saturday, the Lady Lions were unable to overcome early game troubles.

Despite Penn State only being down six points at halftime and with a third-quarter push to close the scoring gap, the Lady Lions fell 71-65 to the Badgers.

Junior guard Kamaria McDaniel is the leading scorer for Penn State, averaging 19.1 points per game, shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 24.6 percent from three-point range. McDaniel is ranked third in the Big Ten in points per game.

Senior guard Siyeh Frazier and freshman guard Makenna Marisa are both averaging double-digit scoring as well, with 12.1 and 10 points per game, respectively.

Frazier also leads the Lady Lions in steals, averaging 2.6 per game and averages the second-most rebounds as well with 6.4 per game. Marisa leads the team in assists with 2.8 per game.

Michigan State has a record of 8-6 in the current season and is 1-2 in the Big Ten.

On average, the Spartans have outscored their opponents by 11 points. Michigan State shoots 40.8 percent from the field as a team and 31.8 percent from behind the arc.

The Spartans currently rank firsts in the Big Ten for offensive rebounds, sixth for both scoring offense and defense and second in the Big Ten in steals per game.

Michigan State is led by sophomore guard Nia Clouden, who leads the Spartans in points per game with 15.1 on average, as well as leading the team in free throw percentage, assists, and steals per game.

In the Big Ten, Clouden is ranked seventh in scoring, fourth in steals per game, and second in free throw percentage.

The last time the Lady Lions and the Spartans faced off was last season’s game on Feb. 27, 2019, where Michigan State defeated Penn State 57-48.

The all-time record for Lady Lions against Spartans is at an even 17-17, and in the last 10 matchups between the two schools, it has been 5-5.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Bryce Jordan Center.