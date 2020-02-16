Despite starting the game with one of its best 20-minute stretches of the season, Penn State was not able to break its lengthy losing streak on Sunday as the team dropped its 11th straight game.

The Lady Lions were defeated by Maryland, 105-69 in a contest which had a similar story to the rest of the season.

Penn State was down just one at the half after competing right from the opening tip, but once again it was unable to carry momentum into the second half.

The Terps dominated the final twenty minutes, outscoring the Lady Lions by 36 while playing lockdown defense on the other end.

Carolyn Kieger’s group now falls to 1-14 in conference play and 7-19 overall in a clear rebuilding year for the program.

Costly turnovers

Penn State hurt themselves several times during Sunday’s loss, as turnovers led to easy opportunities for Maryland on the other end.

The Lady Lions not only turned the ball over 22 times but the Terps were able to capitalize, scoring 29 points on those giveaways.

If Penn State has any plans on continuing its growth as a team, it will have to limit these turnovers as at many points this season they have cost the Lady Lions the game.

Third quarter woes continue

Penn State’s struggles out of halftime continued this afternoon as it was utterly dominated by Maryland in the third quarter.

The two teams went back and forth in the first half, but once the teams came out of the halftime locker room, the talent of the Terps took over.

As Maryland began to hit its shots, the Lady Lions did the opposite, going on extensive offensive droughts while the Terps continued to shoot the ball well.

Poor defensive effort sinks Penn State

Penn State had perhaps its worst defensive performance of the season against Maryland, allowing a season high 106 points in the loss.

Although Maryland shot the ball at a very high clip, the Lady Lions still allowed a myriad of open looks and second chance opportunities which didn’t help their chances whatsoever.

Look for Carolyn Kieger to try to tighten this up as the regular season comes to a close as defense is often a foundation that head coaches look to build off of for the future.