After falling to Maryland last Sunday, Penn State’s losing streak stands at eleven games.

But the schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Lady Lions, as they’ll travel to Iowa City for a date with No. 19 Iowa on Saturday.

In the first half against the Terrapins, Carolyn Kieger’s team played some of its best offense of the 2019-20 season so far.

“I thought first half we were confident on offense we're moving the ball,” Kieger said. “Our time per touch was great, it wasn't sticking in one player’s hand and we're able to get a lot of good offensive looks. Obviously our defense still wasn't solid as for 46 points in that first half.”

The Lady Lions second half ended up being their worst defensive half of their season, with no offense to save the poor performance on the other side of the floor.

“We take a punch and we stay down instead of keep fighting”, Kieger said. “I think they exposed us in different areas in terms of toughness and going at us on offensive boards, and transition defense for us was lacking in that third quarter. But [it’s the] same thing that's been [a problem] every game, as we've hung with teams for a half and then we can't keep the momentum going.”

Kieger said that the team’s youth is one of the main reasons for the inconsistency within games.

“I think all these, these games are lessons learned and we have to make sure that we're learning from them and they don't become mistakes next year,” Kieger said. “All these minutes log will really pay dividends, and the following seasons.”

In Penn State and Iowa’s last matchup, the Lady Lions were defeated 77-66 despite a late fourth-quarter rally.

Iowa has the second-best offense in the Big Ten, with an average of 79 points scored per game, along with the highest team field goal and three-point percentage at 48 percent and 37 percent in the conference respectively.

Penn State will need to watch out for the Hawkeyes’ ball movement and keep switching up its personnel and have a consistent offensive performance.

“I think that we just need to lock in for 40 minutes,” sophomore guard Lauren Ebo said. “We're definitely going to lock more into the game plan and what the coaches tell us and then just try to outwork Iowa because they're obviously a really talented team.”

Penn State and Iowa will tip-off on Saturday at Iowa City, Iowa at 3 p.m.