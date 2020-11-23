The Big Ten and Penn State formally announced its 2020-2021 women's basketball schedule Monday.

Each team in the conference will play 20 regular-season contests.

Penn State will kick-off its regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 25 against Coppin State at the Bryce Jordan Center.

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL: WE'VE GOT A SCHEDULE ‼️Stay tuned for possible additions and updates.🔗: https://t.co/uKZssbIhJV#IgniteThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/2R9cjUJ9KM — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) November 23, 2020

The Lady Lions are also scheduled to take on two other non-conference opponents in St. Francis and Rhode Island with the potential to add up to two more additional non-conference games in the coming weeks.

The Lady Lions first conference game will not take place until Sunday, Dec. 20 when they will welcome Purdue to the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State's regular season will conclude either Friday, March 5 or Saturday, March 6 when it travels to Maryland.

The Big Ten Tournament is currently scheduled to take place from March 9-13 in Indianapolis.

Penn State finished last season with a 7-23 overall and a 1-17 record against Big Ten opponents.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE