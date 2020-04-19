Junior forward Alisia Smith is the latest player to transfer from Penn State.

Smith will play for Michigan State next season, the team announced on Twitter Sunday.

Smith averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds her junior year with the Lady Lions.

Smith is the most recent athlete from Penn State women’s basketball to transfer this spring. Three other Lady Lions sought to continue their basketball careers with other programs.

Freshman guard Jayla James announced her commitment to Michigan State on April 6, and freshman guard Mya Bembry announced her transfer to Seton Hall on Twitter the same day.

On April 13, Sophomore forward Lauren Ebo took to Twitter to announce her commitment to play for Texas.

