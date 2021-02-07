One year ago, Penn State’s Niya Beverley was a Wisconsin Badger who would soon be on the move.

Now a Lady Lion, Beverley played a key role in Penn State’s 98-74 victory over Wisconsin. The senior point guard chipped in eight points and five assists without committing a single turnover against her former team.

Compared to other Big Ten outings, a victory over the Badgers held extra significance for Beverley.

“It meant everything to me,” Beverley said. “Obviously, this was a huge game for me.”

The Laurel, Maryland, native had spent the first three years of her college career in Madison, Wisconsin, but following the 2019-20 season, Beverley decided she would head east to Penn State. Now a Lady Lion, Beverley has been a difference maker for her new team.

“I had the opportunity to step up and play this season so I've just been doing whatever it takes for us to get wins,” Beverley said. “Right now, that's just being the point guard controlling the team.”

Beverley played in 90 games over her three years for the Badgers and made 75 starts. She averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game over her Wisconsin career.

But Beverley decided she needed to make a switch and Big Ten foe Penn State was looking for a point guard. By every definition, University Park was the perfect landing spot for Beverley.

“I chose Penn State because this is an incredible opportunity to push myself academically and as a basketball player,” Beverley said. “I love the family environment.”

The Lady Lions have won four games in a row and Beverley has played a part in each victory. Over Penn State’s last five games, Beverley has racked up 26 assists compared to just two turnovers.

Still, her individual contributions were only part of Penn State’s winning formula. Five Lady Lions scored more than ten points, with Makenna Marisa leading the way with 20 points.

Johnasia Cash was excellent once more with 18 points while Maddie Burke, Anna Camden and Shay Hagans combined for 40 points.

But if any player stood out as the most pleased with Sunday’s result, Beverley would immediately come to mind. In her 31 minutes of play during a statement victory for Penn State, Beverley was incredibly efficient as a standout defender and offensive facilitator.

For coach Carolyn Kieger’s squad, having players like Beverley around the program helps Penn State get closer to consistently playing the 200 foot game she desires from her Lady Lions.

“We approach every game the same, you know, 200 feet at a time and every game is important,” Kieger said. “Today is the most important one because it’s the present.”

Penn State women’s basketball puts on a clinic in rout of Wisconsin Penn State was on the brink of attaining its longest win streak of the season.