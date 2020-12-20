Penn State found its rhythm in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to open conference play on a high note.

Despite a career night for Makenna Marisa and a spirited second-half comeback, Penn State fell to Purdue 91-87, making its record 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten.

The Lady Lions struggled to communicate on the defensive end in the early goings of the game, resulting in open mid-range jump shots for the Boilermakers.

Purdue went on an 8-0 run to put the Lady Lions down 10 with under two minutes left in the first quarter, behind five points from Kayana Traylor and a triple from Brooke Moore.

Traylor and Moore finished as the leading scorers for the Boilermakers, erupting for 28 and 19 points respectively.

Penn State had to play most of the second quarter without Johnasia Cash, who picked up her second personal foul shortly after the break between quarters.

Cash headed to the bench at the beginning of both the second and third quarters as a result of picking up her second and third personal fouls, but that didn’t hinder the Lady Lions from forging a comeback effort.

Marisa scored five points and Anna Camden knocked down a triple, fueling a 10-5 run and cutting Purdue’s lead to three points midway through the third quarter.

Shay Hagans provided the go-ahead layup with under a minute to play in the third, allowing the Lady Lions to lead by two heading into the fourth.

While Marisa scored the first four points of the fourth quarter for Penn State, Purdue stormed back with a 12-1 run to put the game out of reach.

Defensive woes sink Penn State

Penn State struggled to find an answer for leading scorer Traylor early in the game.

The junior came into the contest averaging 14.2 points and racked up 17 by the end of the first half.

Multiple Lady Lions were tasked with containing Traylor in the half-court, man-to-man defense, but the Boilermaker was left open for mid-range jump shots, due to the lack of communication between defenders.

The second half saw a spirited effort from the Lady Lions in the backcourt as they forced eight turnovers, thanks to a full court press.

However, the Boilermakers shot a perfect 5-5 from beyond the arc in the second half and outscored the Lady Lions 24-19 in the final frame to cement a victory.

Marisa turns in career performance

Despite a loss, Marisa can check this game off as one of her best to date in the blue-and-white uniform.

In Penn State’s last game against Syracuse, the sophomore nearly eclipsed a triple-double, with nine points, nine assists and 11 rebounds.

That impressive performance was seen again on Sunday.

The McMurray native poured in a team-high and career best 26 points, knocking down 12 of her 20 attempted shots from the field, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

While also carrying the load on offense, Marisa was tasked with defending Purdue’s leading scorer Traylor for most of the contest.

Freshmen provide a spark for Penn State

When the Lady Lions needed to regain their connection on the court, Nyam Thorton and Tova Sabel answered the call.

Sabel forced two steals and scored eight points in the second quarter, helping to forge a comeback effort when Penn State was down by ten.

She finished the game with 10 points.

Thornton scored seven of her nine points in the third quarter, where she provided the go-ahead basket on a three-point play. The freshman went 4-5 from the field, while also forcing two critical steals in the third quarter.

Thornton also led the team in assists with three.