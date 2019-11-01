As Penn State embarks on its 2019 campaign, its roster lists just four forwards, compared to nine guards.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 12-18 season and have a young core at the forward position with only one upperclassman.

First-year coach Carolyn Kieger will have to work without having the luxury of multiple options for the forward positions, as she does with her guards. All four listed forwards will most likely see the floor on a consistent basis for the Lady Lions.

Alisia Smith, junior

Smith returns as one of Penn State’s most viable scoring options in general from last season.

In Smith’s freshman season, she averaged 5.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Last year, she averaged 9.5 points and a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game before suffering a season-ending injury in February.

The 6-foot-3 forward’s 7.1 rebounds per game was the 11th best in the Big Ten last season. Smith will be a key player to track throughout the season coming off that season-ending injury.

Smith will most likely play at the four for the Lady Lions and is shifty with creating space for her shot around the basket.

If Penn State is going to have a bounceback season in Kieger’s first year at the helm, Smith will have a large part in that.

Lauren Ebo, sophomore

Ebo, who saw 29 appearances in her freshman season, is the most-likely candidate to play the five for Penn State.

The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds per game and shot 46.7 percent from the field last season.

Ebo’s 5.8 rebounds per game was the second best behind Smith for Penn State in 2018.

Ebo’s experience will be beneficial for Penn State, who’s a fairly young team to begin with. With a physical conference like the Big Ten, the Lady Lions will need Ebo on the court to lockdown the paint.

Anna Camden, freshman

Camden comes into the season as a potential breakout player for the Lady Lions.

The Downington, Pennsylvania native is the all-time leading scorer at The Shipley School with 1,535 points. Over her career, she nearly averaged a double-double with 15 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Camden can not only score in the paint, but she possesses a jumper too and can be utilized as a stretch four for Penn State.

According to the Blue Star Basketball Report, Camden was ranked the No. 82 best player in the country and was a two-time First Team All-state honoree.

The 6-foot-3 forward adds another viable scoring option for Penn State’s bigs and can help alleviate the load off of Smith and Ebo’s shoulders.

Bexley Wallace, sophomore

Wallace averaged 7.5 minutes per game in the 26 appearances she made for the Nittany Lions, including two starts.

Wallace provides experience at the international level, where she represented the USA in the U16 squad for the 2015 FIBA U16 championship.

It’s likely that Wallace will play the role of coming off the bench to give her fellow forward teammates a breather and bring a physicality aspect to the game.

If Wallace can take her experience from last season and translate that into productive minutes off the bench, it can be a welcomed boost to Penn State.