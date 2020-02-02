Coming into this game having lost its last six, Penn State looked to get back in the win column Sunday afternoon as the Nittany Lions hosted No. 24 Northwestern at the Bryce Jordan Center.

It was a close battle throughout the first half, but the Wildcats were able to pull away in the second half thanks to an impressive third quarter run en route to a 82-59 victory.

The story was once again that the Lady Lions could not sustain their offensive success for a full four quarters.

While Carolyn Kieger’s team put on a solid first half performance, Northwestern took over in the second half both offensive and defensively.

A 20-1 run to end the third quarter allowed the Wildcats to pull away before the final quarter, which is something that Penn State has seen all too much this season.

And while the Lady Lions continue their rebuild, they have to be disappointed with how they have allowed comebacks like these multiple times throughout the year.

Third quarter woes continue

The third quarter issues continue for the Lady Lions as their consistency from start to finish is still a major problem.

After a solid first half where Penn State took a lead going into the locker room, the wheels fell off almost immediately once the second half began.

Northwestern outscored the Lady Lions 29-7 in the frame and finished the quarter on a 20-1 run.

The lack of offense and poor execution on defense was exposed in the quarter and it has become a theme of what has turned into a string of forgettable games.

Penn State loses seventh consecutive Big Ten matchup

The Lady Lions are definitely having their struggles within conference play this season.

The loss to Northwestern is the seventh straight for Penn State as it continues to struggle in the extremely competitive Big Ten conference.

Although, this is a new coaching regime adjustinging to the conference, it is never good when a team is consistently coming up short and failing to stay competitive

The Lady Lions have Rutgers and Illinois coming next week as they still look for that elusive second conference win.

Northwestern stays hot from deep

The Wildcats had themselves a tremendous shooting day from three point range, which ended up being critical in their win on Sunday.

Northwestern went 7-of-13 from beyond the arc, and did plenty of its damage in the third quarter during the team’s impressive 20-1 scoring run.

Senior Abi Scheid was especially hot from the perimeter for the Wildcats, going 3-of-3 for nine of her 13 total points on the afternoon.