Last season, Makenna Marisa had a chance to score game-winning points, but ultimately failed.

When the chance came again on Dec. 3 against Rhode Island in Penn State women’s basketball’s third game of the season, she didn’t let it slip by.

The sophomore guard tallied the buzzer beater when she cut backdoor, took a feed from Johnasia Cash and layed the ball up and in, giving Penn State women’s basketball a 70-69 win over the Rams, keeping the Lady Lions undefeated.

“She deserved it,” head coach Carolyn Kieger said of Marisa. “She works really hard and has put in a lot of time. Last year she missed that buzzer beater against Illinois. She’s one year older. That’s the best thing about freshmen - they become sophomores. Great job to her.”

Marisa finished the game as the team leader in points and assists with 17 and six, respectively.

Her 17 points tied a career high set during her freshman season when she scored the same amount at Northwestern.

With under three seconds remaining in the game, the ball was inbounded to Cash on the block after Marisa set her a screen, and while she was supposed to be the “backup” if Cash couldn’t get to the basket, she thought quick on her feet and beat her defender for the game-winner.

According to Marisa, her positioning and hustle contributed to the last play and her effort throughout the contest.

“I was just kind of paying attention to where the ball was going to fall,” Marisa said. “Cash kind of got double-teamed at the end. It just kind of rolled out of her hands and I ended up getting it.”

The McMurray, PA, native stepped up and became more of a scoring threat then she had in Penn State’s previous two contests, where she scored 12 and eight points.

RELATED

But her consistent hustle on the defensive end and playmaking abilities have yet to falter, as she leads the team in both assists and steals.

Whether she must pick up more of a scoring role or concentrate on feeding her teammates, Marisa explained she is up for the task.

“We all have roles on the team,” Marisa said. “If I need to be a scorer, I’m going to try and step up and do my part. If I need to be more of a playmaker and get more assists then that’s what I’m going to do.”

Marisa credited her teammates with always stepping into whatever their roles may be for every game.

“I think our whole team just does a great job at this,” Marisa said. “Everyone knows their roles for the night. If someone is hot on the night, someone's really hitting threes or just making buckets and making plays, [we] try to get them the ball as much as we can.”

Heading into Sunday’s matchup with nationally ranked Syracuse, Marisa knows she and the rest of the team must be ready to pick up whatever roles they need to, in order to keep the loss column empty.

“I’m excited for the tough competition,” Marisa said. “It’s going to really let our team see where we’re at and get us ready for the Big Ten play.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE