Despite a fourth quarter push by Illinois, Penn State successfully hung on for dear life.

The Lady Lions notched their second conference win of the season by defeating Illinois 80-76.

Johnasia Cash turned in her fourth double-double in the last five games with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Makenna Marisa poured in 24 points, her second-straight game with at least 20 points.

Two other Lady Lions broke into double figures with Shay Hagans and Anna Camden scoring 18 and 10 points, respectively.

After starting out shooting 27% from the field, Penn State went on an 11-2 run over the final three minutes of the first quarter to tie the game at 18.

Both teams went a combined 1-for-9 from the floor for two and a half minutes toward the end of the second frame, but Shay Hagans completed a three-point play just before the break to give the Lady Lions a one-point advantage.

Penn State took a nine-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, courtesy of an 11 point effort from Makenna Marisa and three steals from Shay Hagans in the third frame.

Illinois did not hold a lead in the second-half until the final two minutes of play, but Penn State was perfect from the free throw line in the final quarter to seal the win.

Full court press not generating enough offense for Penn State

Coach Carolyn Kieger’s philosophy starts with bringing the juice on both ends of the floor.

But the Lady Lions’ press, which typically creates rushed offensive pushes for the opposing side, did no such thing against Illinois.

The Fighting Illini scored three early layups against Penn State’s full court pressure and easily pushed the Lady Lions into playing in the half court more often than not.

Penn State turned in 13 points off of 12 Illinois giveaways, but the Lady Lions could’ve generated more chaos in the backcourt against a team hungry for its first conference win.

The only bright spot in Penn State’s pressure came from Shay Hagans, who turned in a career-high five steals.

Against an Illinois team that commits an average of 17.2 turnovers per contest, Penn State needed to create havoc in the backcourt while also converting on the offensive end; it failed to do either.

Bench depth a problem for both sides

Neither team had over 10 points from players off the bench at the end of the first half.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State’s bench generated 20 points throughout the contest, including 18 from Hagans, who played 33 minutes throughout the game.

Tova Sabel, the Lady Lions’ top three-point scorer, missed all three of her attempts from behind the arc and mustered just two points.

Penn State, still in search of production to replace top-scorer Kelly Jekot, relies heavily on Cash and Marisa for its offense but must find consistent players on the offensive end in order to win close games.

Illinois’ reserves turned in just 11 points.

The bottom two teams in the Big Ten conference have shown why it’s been difficult to close out contests: neither have enough quality reserves that possess the ability to put points on the board when its starters are resting.

Fourth quarter play improves for Penn State

Whether it be the ability to generate points or keep possession of the ball, Penn State continues to fall apart in the final frame of every game.

In their last two games, the Lady Lions held seven and nine point leads, respectively, heading into the fourth quarter.

If it weren’t for Marisa’s production in the beginning of the quarter, where she scored six points in the opening five minutes, Illinois would’ve had a commanding lead halfway through the final 10 minutes.

In its previous game against Minnesota, where Penn State held a seven point fourth-quarter lead to start, missed layups and foul shots down the stretch sank the Lady Lions’ bid for a second-straight conference win.

Against Illinois, despite Cash fouling out with a few minutes left, Penn State kept its composure and was able to put the game away by going a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe in the final frame.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE