With the basketball season rearing its head, Penn State picked up a commit for its 2020 recruiting class.

Nan Garcia, the native of Jeffersonville, Indiana, committed to the Nittany Lions on Friday.

The 6-foot guard/forward is coming off her junior season in which she averaged 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals per game.

Garcia is the second commit for the Nittany Lions’ class of 2020.