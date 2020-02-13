Coming off of a tough defeat at home to Illinois, Penn State headed into Lincoln, Nebraska with intentions to get back into the win column.

But that would not be the case as the Lady Lions’ losing streak extended to 10 on Thursday with a 75-58 loss to the Cornhuskers.

Kamaria McDaniel wasn’t her usual self and finished with just eight points on 3-of-15 shooting.

Penn State’s role players picked it up though, such as Makenna Marisa, Anna Camden and Shay Hagans.

Nebraska took advantage of a dominant third quarter, in which it scored 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting and led by 15 heading into the fourth.

As it’s been an issue all season, Penn State showed spurts of the team it can be, but hasn’t been able to put it together for a full 40 minutes.

The loss puts Penn State at 7-18 overall and 1-13 in conference play.

Hagans picks up where she left off

Hagans had a career outing in Penn State’s previous game against Illinois, where she finished with a career-high 14 points.

However, she left that game with an injury with less than 30 seconds remaining

Hagans was in the lineup on Thursday and looked like her usual self, as she had eight points at the end of the first quarter and grabbed a few offensive rebounds along the way.

She only played 18 minutes due to foul trouble but she was a major spark off the bench for the Lady Lions when she did see the floor.

Improved ball movement in the first half

Penn State headed into the half with just a one-point deficit due to better ball movement.

It came out of the gates with ambition and assisted on eight of its 13 made field goals in the first half.

Assists have been an issue for the Lady Lions, as their offense is often forced to chuck up shots late in the shot clock on an isolation look.

Siyeh Frazier had four assists at halftime, but picked up her third foul right before the half. Nebraska then went on an 8-0 run and took a one-point lead into the half.

Penn State only had five assists in the second half and was outscored 43-27 too.

Lack of free throws

Penn State didn’t attempt its first free throw until the 4:46 mark in the third quarter.

Up to that point in the game, the Lady Lions trailed by seven, but Nebraska was 12-of-13 from the line.

Penn State struggled from the field in the second half and with very few free throws attempts, it allowed Nebraska to take over.

It was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line, but Nebraska was 15-of-17.

The Lady Lions usually pride themselves in getting to the line, but it wasn’t a part of their game tonight.