Penn State started strong in both halves, but couldn’t find its second Big Ten victory.

The Lady Lions fell to Minnesota 85-76 on Monday night.

Makenna Marisa finished with a game-high 25 points while Johnasia Cash turned in a double-double with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Minnesota jumped out to an early lead thanks to sharp shooting from beyond the arc, shooting 50% from three-point range in the first quarter.

Penn State went on a 17-6 run spanning five minutes in the second quarter, but Minnesota closed out the half on a 9-3 run to take a 41-39 lead into halftime.

The Lady Lions opened the half on an 8-0 run and went into the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead thanks to two triples each from Marisa and Burke.

Both teams started the fourth quarter shooting over 60%, but it was Minnesota that went on a 10-2 run after the nine-minute mark, trimming Penn State’s lead to two points with under seven minutes left in the game. The Golden Gophers took a one point lead halfway through the fourth quarter.

The Lady Lions’ shooting went cold in the fourth frame, going three of 13 from the field in the final ten minutes of play as the Gophers pulled away down the stretch when Penn State needed to foul in order to regain possession.

Cash steps up amid Jekot’s absence

Johnasia Cash set the tone for the game on both ends of the floor from the start of the contest.

The senior scored Penn State’s first basket of every quarter en route to a double-double, scoring 22 points and pulling down 15 rebounds against the Golden Gophers.

In light of leading scorer Kelly Jekot’s absence, the Lady Lions needed their experienced players firing on all cylinders in order to stay competitive in Big Ten play.

That’s exactly what Cash did Monday night.

From the opening tip until the last minute of play when she fouled out, the McKeesport, Pennsylvania, native was a force on the low block.

Inconsistent defense sinks Penn State

While Penn State showed promise at some points, inconsistencies with defensive rebounding and defending the three-point line ultimately cost it the game.

Minnesota’s first two baskets of the game came from three-point range off of shots from Sara Scalia, the Gophers’ leading scorer in Monday’s game. Her hot start foreshadowed what would be a tough night defending the arc for Penn State.

Scalia went 41.7% from beyond the arc while Jasmine Powell finished at 50%.

Though Penn State showed some stretches of dominant defensive play, including holding Minnesota scoreless through the first four minutes of the third quarter, some possessions featured lackluster efforts.

Several shooters from beyond the arc were left wide-open for quality shots. If the Gophers made most of those shots, the scoreline would’ve been much different.

Three pointers popular for both teams

Live by the three, die by the three.

That seemed to be the motto Minnesota and Penn State followed in Monday’s game.

In a game that featured 13 lead changes, both teams attempted over 25 triples

It was Minnesota who won the battle from beyond the arc, knocking down 10 of 29.

Jasmine Powell shot 50% from three point range, knocking down three of six while Scalia made five of her 12 three-point attempts.

Penn State made eight of its attempted 27 triples.

Anna Camden made her only attempted three of the contest while Tova Sabel made two of three.

