After her historic performance against Pittsburgh on Thursday, Penn State’s junior guard Kamaria McDaniel was named Big Ten Co-Player of the week.

This is the Lady Lions’ first conference Player of the Week award since Teniya Page in December of 2016.

McDaniel scored a career-high 40 points and grabbed a season-high seven rebounds in Penn State’s victory over Pitt in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Her scoring barrage was good for the most points by a Lady Lion since 2001, when Kelly Mazzante scored a school-record 49 points.

This is McDaniel’s first Big Ten Player of the Week accolade.

The Lady Lions travel to Princeton this Saturday Dec. 14th with tip-off coming at 3 p.m.