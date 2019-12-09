Women's Basketball vs. Clemson, Kamaria McDaniel (5)
Guard Kamaria McDaniel (5) looks to pass during the women’s basketball game against Clemson at the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. The Lady Lions won 68-55.

After her historic performance against Pittsburgh on Thursday, Penn State’s junior guard Kamaria McDaniel was named Big Ten Co-Player of the week.

This is the Lady Lions’ first conference Player of the Week award since Teniya Page in December of 2016.

McDaniel scored a career-high 40 points and grabbed a season-high seven rebounds in Penn State’s victory over Pitt in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Her scoring barrage was good for the most points by a Lady Lion since 2001, when Kelly Mazzante scored a school-record 49 points.

This is McDaniel’s first Big Ten Player of the Week accolade.

The Lady Lions travel to Princeton this Saturday Dec. 14th with tip-off coming at 3 p.m.

