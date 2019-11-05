In the season-opening game for Penn State under coach Carolyn Kieger, the Lady Lions showed the potential they have for the 2019-2020 season.

Penn State won its season opener against Towson 73-67 despite first-half offensive struggles.

The first half was characterized by sloppy possessions. The Lady Lions turned the ball over 11 times, were 6-of-29 from the field and 2-of-7 from beyond the arc, and had only three assists.

Penn State’s defense was the only thing keeping it in the game, holding the Tigers to 8-of-36 from the field and 2-of-12 from three and causing 9 turnovers.

Despite being down 24- 18 at the half, the Lady Lions refocused their offensive efforts and kept their foot on the gas defensively.

Here’s how that happened:

Second-half comeback

While the Lady Lions exhibition game against Kutztown relied on junior guard Kamaria McDaniel’s scoring to keep them afloat. In the regular-season opener, four Lady Lions — senior guard Siyeh Frazier, McDaniel, freshman guard Makenna Marisa, and senior guard Alisia Smith — were in double digits.

The shooting also improved for Penn State with 47.1 percent on 16-of-34 from the field.

The Lady Lions were still defensively engaged as well. Towson turned the ball over 15 times and Penn State was able to score 18 points on those turnovers.

Makenna Marisa leads second-half charge

Marisa opened the first half with no points and one rebound.

After halftime, Marisa stepped onto the court looking like a new person, scoring 15 points to lead the Lady Lions in scoring alongside Frazier.

Marisa was perfect from the free-throw line, making 8-8 and helping Penn state in their second-half takeover.

Alisia Smith returns well

After a season-ending Achilles injury last year and limited minutes in the exhibition, Smith was instrumental in the second-half comeback.

Coming off the bench, Smith was one of the Lady Lions Top performers. Smith scored 14 points, shooting 50 percent from the field and 100 percent from three on one attempt.

Smith also had seven rebounds, the second-most on the team, and had a team-high efficiency rating of 15.