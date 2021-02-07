Heading into the season, Penn State returned just three players from last year’s squad.

The newcomers included three transfers and eight freshmen.

Whether or not the team would be able to gel quickly and sustain its success throughout the season came into question when the Lady Lions dropped seven of their next eight games after starting the season on a three-game win streak.

But now, in the midst of a season-best four-game win streak, topped off by Sunday’s home win against Wisconsin, Penn State’s connection is stronger than ever.

The Lady Lions compiled 26 assists against the Badgers, a category in which they only averaged 14.7 per game heading into the matchup.

Consequently, Penn State committed just three turnovers throughout the matchup compared to its average of 14.9 per game

Coach Carolyn Kieger constantly harps on the importance of a solid assist-to-turnover ratio and she’s pleased with how the Lady Lions turned in an excellent number in that category.

“[The] assist-to-turnover ratio has always been my thing,” Kieger said. “That’s when you can become a high level offensive team, when your assist to turnover ratio is at an elite level — which it was tonight.”

Sophomore forward Anna Camden, one of the three returning players from last season’s squad, praises Kieger for pushing the team to be more creative on the offensive end.

“I would give a lot of kudos to Coach Kieger, because she emphasizes team basketball and sharing the ball,” Camden said. “Every day in practice, we’re focusing on getting one more shot and it’s carrying over onto the court, which is really exciting.”

Shot selection has improved for the Lady Lions, as they were able to knock down 52% of their attempts from the floor.

According to Camden, knowing when to take the shot and give an assist is something that the team has improved upon.

“Our guards are doing a great job of creating shots for everyone else,” Camden said. “It’s really fun to be out there right now, which is what basketball should be. I’m just really proud of us.”

Despite the loss of one of its biggest leaders and producers in Kelly Jekot to a season-ending injury, the team was able to build its longest win streak of the season without her on the floor.

Camden acknowledges Jekot’s impact on the program, but she’s proud of how the team responded in her absence.

“Kelly is an amazing player and an even more amazing person,” Camden said. “But I have full confidence in our entire team to win no matter what life throws our way. We play as a team and we are all we got.”