Carolyn Kieger has picked up another commitment as she continues to build the Penn State program.

Constance Thomas, a Georgia native, has officially committed to Penn State.

The 5-foot-9 guard and will be an important piece to a rebuilding Lady Lions squad.

In her junior season at Columbia High School, Thomas averaged 17 points per game while averaging 4.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds according to MaxPreps.