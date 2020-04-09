Editors’ Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

This season wasn’t one that Penn State women’s basketball hoped for, but it was only a few years ago that it was a frequent tournament contender.

The Lady Lions made the Sweet Sixteen for the first time under coach Coquese Washington in 2012, and the game that got them there earns a spot on our list.

Penn State, a No. 4 seed, played at LSU who was the host for that region. It had to win a road game to make the Sweet Sixteen.

It was a back and forth affair, with the Tigers leading by one at the half.

But one Lady Lion came up big throughout the contest.

Maggie Lucas went 7-of-12 from the field, 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-9 from the free-throw line, finishing with 30 points in the game.

Penn State held a three-point lead with under three minutes to go but pulled away, leading to the 90-80 victory.

The fact that it was such a tight game throughout and that it led to Penn State’s first Sweet Sixteen appearance in eight years makes it worthy of placement on our list.

