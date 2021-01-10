For the first time in over a year, the Lady Lions are winners of a Big Ten game.

Penn State traveled to Minneapolis and earned a convincing 69-60 win over Minnesota.

Second year head coach Carolyn Kieger opted to go with the starting lineup she began the season with as Shay Hagans and Johnasia Cash were both members of the starting five.

Turnovers once again held the Lady Lions back as they committed eight in the first quarter and led by just one point despite shooting 50% from the field compared to Minnesota’s 31%

A key moment in the quarter occurred at the five minute mark, as transfer forward Johnasia Cash went down with an injury. While Cash was on the bench, the Golden Gophers built a five point lead.

With Cash back on the floor to close the half, the Lady Lions fought their way back and entered halftime down one, 34-33.

Penn State exploded out of the gates in the second half, starting the third quarter on a 11-2 run led by the team’s leading scorers, transfer Kelly Jekot and sophomore Makenna Marisa.

A second buzzer beater three of the game from transfer Niya Beverly helped stretch the Lady Lions lead to 10 at the end of the third.

In the fourth quarter the Lady Lions held strong as the Golden Gophers cut into their lead several times only for Penn State to quickly fight back and stretch its advantage back out.

It was a group effort in the end as five players finished with seven points or more.

Penn State beginning to find winning mentality

Penn State entered Sunday night’s game in desperate need of a conference win. They were presented an excellent opportunity with Minnesota, another Big Ten squad that was well under .500 in the conference so far.

Prior to the game, Kieger had said several times after losses that this team was young and had not adopted the winning mentality that many vertaran teams have.

On Sunday, this team appeared to have taken its first step toward finding that mentality.

In a game with nine lead changes and five ties, the Lady Lions came out on top.

On numerous occasions, the Lady Lions made the extra effort to fight for a loose ball, grab an offensive rebound, or get in a passing lane on defense, all of which are trademarks of a winning mentality.

Penn State ended the night with 11 offensive rebounds and forced 13 turnovers, many of which led to the 15 fast break points the team had.

Burke may be the key to Penn State’s offense

Maddie Burke continued her recent hot streak against Minnesota, finishing third on the team in scoring with 13 points while hitting three 3-pointers.

The freshman’s shooting abilities have helped the Lady Lions go on a number of scoring runs this season, often helping them build a lead or climb out of a deficit at just the right time.

More importantly, Burke has helped open up the floor for Jekot and Marisa as well as Cash.

Jekot and Marisa have both seen more driving opportunities with Burke on the floor as opposing defenders have been forced to honor her ability to shoot from deep, while Cash has also found more space to work in the post.

Defense needs improvement going forward

It has become evident that the Lady Lions are unlikely to solve their turnover problem anytime soon, as the team gave the ball away 19 times on Sunday.

Penn State’s offense has been consistent, averaging 77 points per game and shooting 44% from the field on average. On Sunday the Lady Lions scored right around their average at 69 points.

While there certainly is improvement to be had on the offensive end, there is even more room for growth on the defensive side of the ball.

The Lady Lions rank 10th in the Big Ten in scoring defense, but will need to improve upon that position if they wish to win games while still turning the ball over at a high rate.

Penn State had slightly improved numbers on the night, holding Minnesota to just 60 points on 31% shooting; however, this was likely due to the disparity of talent on the Golden Gophers roster compared to the previous Big Ten teams the Lady Lions had faced.

Prior to Sunday, Minnesota ranked 12th in scoring offense in the Big Ten.

Penn State’s susceptibility to star players was evident once again as Minnesota’s Jasmine Poweel went for 19 points in the game and became the sixth player to score 19 or more points in the last four games.

As Penn State continues to square off against the plethora of talented Big Ten teams, the Lady Lions will need to see improvement on the defensive side of the ball or find a miraculous solution to their turnover problem.

