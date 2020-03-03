Despite entering the 2019-20 season with a new coach and higher expectations, Penn State’s record at the end of the regular season was 7-22 overall and 1-17 in the Big Ten, ending its season on a 14 game losing streak.

Throughout the season, Penn State has consistently struggled against opponents in the third quarter.

Out of the 30 games played in the regular season, Penn State was outscored in the third quarter in 21 of those matchups.

Even in games that the Lady Lions were able to win, coach Carolyn Keiger’s team was outscored in the third quarter in three of those matchups.

On multiple occasions, Penn State has trailed closely or even led its opponents at the half, only to lose by double digits by the end of the contest.

Kieger has chalked this up to youth and inexperience on the part of her team, and how the Lady Lions are unable to hold a lead when teams come out after halftime with adjustments.

In total, the points Penn State has scored in the third quarter this season amounts to 24.7 percent of its total points scored.

The Lady Lions took a combined 419 field goal attempts in the third quarters of the 2019-20 season. Overall, this accounts for just under 24 percent of the shots taken by Penn State.

Out of those attempts, just 156 of those field goals were made baskets. This accounts for an average of 37 percent field goal shooting in the average third quarter, which is just slightly under the 39.3 percentage that is the season total average for Penn State.

The percentages show that Penn State’s offensive struggles aren’t the only factor to plague Kieger’s side in the third quarter.

While the Lady Lions are not one of the stronger offenses in the Big Ten, their scoring numbers are not too different in the third quarter. That means that the root of their third-quarter problems is a defensive issue rather than an offensive one.

Penn State was outscored by a total of 126 points in the third quarter this season, which equates to a -4.5 point differential on average. The Lady Lions allowed 235 made field goal attempts on 52.5 percent shooting from their opponents.

Throughout the season, Penn State showed that the second-half adjustments of its opponents impacted the way the Lady Lions ran their offense, especially in the paint.

About 52 percent of opponents' 3rd quarter points came from the interior, as the Lady Lions consistently struggled to defend under the basket.

And when the opportunities arose for second-chance points, those attempts were often squandered as well, as Penn State allowed 158 second-chance points in the third quarter over the season.

Kieger acknowledged that in the future, youth and inexperience will no longer work as an excuse for the team.

“We're not just gonna get the victory because we want it,” Kieger said. “We're gonna have to earn it, and I've been saying that all year and we haven't put in enough work to do that yet.”