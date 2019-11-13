Junior guard Kamaria McDaniel provided a spark the team needed early on, allowing Penn State to come out strong right from the start for the first time this season.

The Lady Lions put together their best game of the season in their win against Fordham. There was a clear emphasis on improving shot quality, especially in the paint.

This extreme focus on the offense inside isn’t a surprise. Coach Carolyn Kieger said last week that this is an aspect of their game that needs to be improved on.

“We got to get in the post,” Kieger said. “Lauren Ebo needs to touch the ball more inside.”

It’s safe to say the Lady Lions followed through with that plan, scoring 28 points in the paint.

Not only did that provide sophomore forward Lauren Ebo with more looks down low, but it also opened up the perimeter for the team’s outside scorers.

Among the notable outside scorers was McDaniel, who lit up the first half for Penn State by pouring in 14 points on 71.4 percent shooting from the field, including two three pointers.

“She was phenomenal in that first half,” Kieger said.

A focus on her positioning — especially squaring her shoulders to the basket — was essential for McDaniel to work on in practice leading up to the game.

“She watched a lot of film the last two days.” Kieger said, “she’s someone who’s very self-aware.”

Kieger expects that this will not be the last time McDaniel shows up in a big way.

“I think you’re going to see a tremendous amount of growth in her,” Kieger said. “She’s really intentional about improving her game.”

While she cooled down in the second half, her high-octane scoring in the first drew more attention her way defensively.

McDaniel would finish the game off with 18 points, including two three pointers and going 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

This helped guard Siyeh Frazier get better shots, and made room for freshman forward Anna Camden’s efficient game off the bench, scoring 14 points going 4-of-4 from three in just 21 minutes.

“We finally started to do what coach asked us to do,” Frazier said.

Frazier would finish with a double-double, including 19 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals.

It’s easier said than done to simply make more shots, but Kieger and the squad put their shooting woes behind them against Fordham, shooting 53.2 percent from the field.

Kieger sat down with the team after Sunday’s loss to Rider and charted every shot the Lady Lions took.

What they found was that 75 percent of their shots were contested, and Kieger made it known that open looks were going to be a point of emphasis going forward.

“Best believe the team got the message,” Kieger said.