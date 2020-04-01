Jacked Up...Insane...Contagious Energy, otherwise referred to as “J.U.I.C.E.” — that is what the Lady Lions expect out of themselves and their fans.

In addition to this being coach Carolyn Kieger’s first season with the Penn State women’s basketball team, the Lady Lions welcomed the new team mantra and chant.

Pete Maniez, the director of marketing for the women’s basketball team, said the “J.U.I.C.E.” chant was the brainchild of Kieger and her staff as they were trying to foster ideas to get the players and fans alike more engaged and involved.

They had to appoint people to go out and get the crowd involved and that duty was bestowed upon student Graham Patton and assistant for basketball operations Amari Boyd — the “J.U.I.C.E.” ambassadors.

Patton (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) and Boyd already held positions within the women’s basketball program and were selected to take on this additional responsibility because of their energy and drive, according to Maniez.

“I think the ambassadors are an extremely important addition to our game day environment,” Maniez said. “They are able to get everybody excited and keep people engaged.”

Before his days as a J.U.I.C.E. ambassador, Patton strictly served as a practice player for the women’s team. Patton said he wasn’t originally an ambassador, but was interested in becoming one. He was planning on asking the coaches about the possibility, but they ended up coming to him first.

“They had seen my energy in practice and the energy I brought every day and thought this would be a perfect role for me,” Patton said.

Before every game, Patton was responsible for telling the crowd what the J.U.I.C.E. chant was. Then, periodically throughout the game, he would run segments inviting the crowd to “bring the juice!”

The row that brought the most “juice” was selected as the “J.U.I.C.E. Row of the Game” and receives actual juice from the ambassadors as a token of gratitude.

“Throughout the game, it was all about crowd involvement,” Patton said.

Patton noted that he was skeptical if the crowd would accept the chant, but was surprised with how well it was received and how engaged the fans became as the season continued.

Patton plans to return next season as both a J.U.I.C.E. ambassador and practice player, just as he did this season.

He also said he hopes to incorporate more one-on-one fan interaction into his role as an ambassador next season, such as having conversations with fans on camera and thanking them for coming to the game.

Boyd, a Penn State graduate of the class of 2019, said she was selected as an ambassador because she was told the energy she brought to games in the past and the energy she brings to her current position were exactly what the coaches were looking for when selecting J.U.I.C.E. ambassadors.

“Our job is to bring energy and encourage the fans to bring the same energy,” Boyd said. “In the Big Ten this year, that home court advantage was huge.”

Boyd said she fully believes the crowd bought into the whole idea of J.U.I.C.E.

Though Boyd said she would enjoy being a J.U.I.C.E. ambassador again next season, she noted that she would really love getting some current students to fill the position.

According to Boyd, the long term goal is to have a “J.U.I.C.E. Crew” at the games that would be similar to the men’s basketball “Legion of Blue” or the women’s volleyball “Wrecking Crew.”

Boyd said she thought J.U.I.C.E. and ideas along with it were introduced late, but proved to be an exciting and essential aspect of the season as it progressed.

“I thought the first season was phenomenal,” Maniez said. “I thought [Patton and Boyd] were the perfect choices for this particular role, and I couldn’t be more pleased with their efforts and what it brought to the table for our program.”