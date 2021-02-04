When her first season for Penn State began, Johnasia Cash struggled to stay on the floor for extended periods of time as she consistently got in foul trouble.

Fast forward to the heat of the Lady Lions’ Big Ten schedule, the senior transfer from Southern Methodist University has found her stride.

Cash’s double-double with 27 points and a career-best 19 rebounds in Thursday’s win against Nebraska was her fourth straight double-double, the first Penn State player to do so since 1997.

Thursday’s double-double was the McKeesport, Pennsylvania, native’s seventh of the season as the blue and white extended its winning streak in conference play to three.

Despite not starting in Penn State’s last two games against Nebraska and Purdue, Cash still led her team in both points and rebounds.

But according to the senior forward, whether or not she’s in the starting lineup doesn’t change her mentality or the way she approaches each game.

“I know my role,” Cash said. “I know that when I go in there I’m going to be useful, do my job and pull out the win. There’s no difference between starting and not starting at the end of the day. When you get in, you know what you’ve got to do.”

As soon as she checked in against the Cornhuskers, Cash went right to work, going on an 8-2 run of her own to give Penn State an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Despite only playing 24 minutes and missing over half of the second frame due to picking up two fouls, Cash was still the highest-scoring player and rebounder in Thursday’s game, which is why she believes she still has more to give every game.

“Just imagine if I was still on the floor in the first half and how much more I could’ve given to the team,” Cash said. “I fouled and I was just supporting my team from the bench from then on.”

Cash believes her leadership role among a young group of Lady Lions has elevated, especially since she’s one of three upperclassmen eligible to play for Penn State since graduate student Kelly Jekot’s season ended due to injury.

But she also credits her teammates with stepping up and contributing every game.

“We have a very young team,” Cash said. “With Kelly going down, one of our top and most vocal leaders, I knew I was going to have to step up. But everybody’s bought into their role. Everyone has bought in, been locked in and focusing on everything that Coach Kieger is saying. We’re doing it together. We trust each other and it’s working for us.”

Coach Carolyn Kieger believes Cash is just scratching the surface of what she can accomplish.

“I think the scariest part is [Cash] she’s got a lot more in her,” Kieger said. “She’s playing phenomenal basketball. I think she’s got a lot of potential. We’re all really excited to see her future. She’s going to keep working and running.”

