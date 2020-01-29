Penn State’s game at Purdue was in progress when the news broke that Kobe Bryant died.

In his post-NBA life, Bryant dedicated his time to his Mamba Sports Academy. However, his program focused on more than just basketball, providing training and clinics for football, volleyball, track and more.

Kamaria McDaniel, who was in the process of scoring 35 points that afternoon, stated that she was devastated when she heard of Bryant’s death.

“He means a lot to me,” McDaniel said. “It’s so devastating and it put things into perspective for me to not take anyone or anything for granted.

Over the years, a certain player defines an era of basketball. In this case, McDaniel looked up to Bryant as the star athlete of his time, among the many greats in the league.

“I think the older generation knew Michael Jordan, we knew Kobe and now the younger generation knows LeBron,” McDaniel said. “I know everyone would shoot something in the trash and yell ‘Kobe.’ He was it for our generation.”

Coach Carolyn Kieger heard the news after the Lady Lions game at Purdue and went on Twitter to address her condolences.

https://twitter.com/CoachKiegs/status/1221594956873289728?s=20

“Obviously, it’s tragic for not only him but for his family and Gigi and for sports,” Kieger said. “He’s meant so much to the game, not only the men’s game and the NBA, but he’s done so much for the women’s game with trying to advance what he does for his Mamba academies and AAU team. It’s a huge loss for the entire basketball community.”

Kieger also noted that she admired that Bryant treated the game equal and how he just wanted the game to advance.

“In the last 10 years, he really was a big ambassador for the WNBA,” Kieger said. “He loved to come to college games with his daughter and now he started his Mamba Academies, teaching young women how to play basketball from the grass-roots level. He just had a passion for the game.”

In fact, Bryant supported the progression of the women’s game to the point where he has advocated for including women in the NBA in the future.

Bryant said via a CNN article that Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Elene Della Donne are a few of the players that could compete in the NBA.

A prime example of his passion for women’s basketball transpired through his daughter Gianna.

In Monday night’s scrimmage between Connecticut and Team USA, the Huskies honored Gigi with a jersey on one of the seats on the bench, surrounded with flowers. Gigi aspired to attend the university and play basketball at one of the prestigious women’s basketball programs in history.

McDaniel acknowledge Kobe’s impact on the women’s game as well, and that it’s important that someone of his stature supports their game.

“To see him supporting what we do, his pay and recognition is huge,” McDaniel said. “He was just a great advocate for everything and was a great person. I looked up to him a lot.”

Kieger mentioned that one thing that she admired the most about Bryant was his mentality, and how he brought it every day.

“The last three days, I’ve talked about what Mamba mentality means and to use his legacy to build upon and inspire us,” Kieger said. “He’s probably the fiercest competitor of our generation. So, to be able to learn from him and carry on that competitiveness and will to get better is all we can do at this point.”

But for Kieger, he was more than just a basketball figure, he symbolized sports as a whole and his mentality.

“Legacy, winner, competitor — he just raised the mark of what a fierce competitor should be,” Kieger said.

