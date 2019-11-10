Penn State was plagued with offensive inconsistency once again in its first home game of the season.

While looking at the stat sheet may make it look like the game was a close one, in reality, the inconsistent play by Lady Lions made the matchup seem one-sided.

In the season opener against Towson, Penn State emerged victoriously, however, not without some wrinkles in the gameplan. The Lady Lions had 11 turnovers in the first half, were 6-of-29 from the field and 2-of-7 from the three-point range.

Penn State was able to overcome these struggles to win the game, but they were not gone completely. Those wrinkles showed up again against Rider and decided the game early on for the Lady Lions.

“Our effort is not where it needs to be,” sophomore forward Lauren Ebo said. “It was our effort and our attitude as a whole. We need to work on that, especially as our games start to get harder and harder.”

Part of the reason for the struggles is that the team is inexperienced, according to Ebo. In the starting lineup against the Broncs, two of the guards, Makenna Marisa and Shay Hagans were freshmen.

“Obviously there'll be bumps in the road for any freshmen, but then they have to know that they're coming into a team that we don't have many people and the point guard position. So we're coaching and the rest of the team is doing our best to help them develop into that player as fast as they can. Because time is not going to wait for them,” Ebo said.

Another reason for these struggles is that the Lady Lions were unable to make shots at important points of the game. In the first half, the Lady Lions were 3-of-16 from the field and missed both three-point attempts. While this improved in the second half, it was far too late, and the momentum was in Rider’s favor.

“We have to learn how to shoot a higher percentage,” coach Carolyn Kieger said. “That's something we're struggling with right now. Obviously from three-point line, even in the paint, and we got to get the post more touches.

Kieger said that the young guards need to learn the system and while it is a new system from a new coach it is no excuse to have poor energy.

“I feel like our staff has a lot of energy. And I think our team needs to learn how to use that as fuel and how to be contagious and right now, I think we're shell shocked. We have to learn what I mean by bringing the juice every day and bringing that contagious energy in that effort. And once we learn that, I think you're going to see a different team,” Kieger said.

Though Penn State had a fourth-quarter rally to close the point gap to five, it wasn’t enough in the end.

“I think right now it's more of chaos versus organized chaos,” Kieger said. “I knew that would happen early on, as they figure out the tempo and the pace we want to play it. But what I would love for our team to do is play at that pace, but have it organized and have it calm and be playing fast but not hurrying. And right now I feel like we're rushing and we're hurting.”