Penn State is still riding high after its first conference win against Minnesota.

Coach Carolyn Kieger believes the Lady Lions have grown confident in themselves following Sunday’s 69-60 victory against the Gophers.

“I think we’re in a really good state of mind right now,” Kieger said to the media Thursday. “With our mentality and where we’re at emotionally and mentally, I think we’re excited. We see the progress happening and it’s great to get rewards with a W.”

In a game where Penn State turned in its best defensive effort since its first game of the season, in which Minnesota shot 31.3% from the field, three Lady Lions finished in double figures.

One of those players was Johnasia Cash, who notched her second straight double-double, despite facing foul trouble and a second-quarter injury that sidelined her for a few minutes.

Kieger acknowledges Cash’s growth and how well she’s fitting into the program.

“She’s buying in. She’s doing a great job with trying to hold the standard and doing what it takes to keep her head in a mental space to be able to compete,” Kieger said. “Obviously against Minnesota she had some adversity, but was still able to produce. I think that shows a lot of growth for her.”

Likewise, Kieger is pleased with the growth of Kelly Jekot and Makenna Marisa, who both stepped up as leaders down the stretch against Minnesota — especially when Cash fouled out in the fourth quarter.

“I think everybody is looking to Kelly for leadership, experience and her calming presence on the floor,” Kieger said. “She makes everybody around her calm and more relaxed when she’s on the floor. Makenna is an elite level scorer and we’re trying to expand her game, but she’s hard to take off the floor as well. Offensively, those two need to make sure they’re on the floor for us.”

Cash, Jekot and Marisa must continue their high level of play when No. 22 Northwestern comes to the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tipoff.

The Wildcats (6-2, 4-2), currently riding a two-game win streak, are led by Veronica Burton, a junior guard averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 assists, five three-pointers and 4.4 steals per game.

Burton is followed by Sydney Wood and Lindsey Pulliam, who average 14.9 and 13.5 points per game, respectively.

Northwestern thrives on defense, averaging 14 steals per game while forcing its opponents to turn the ball over 23 times per game

The Wildcats play tenacious defense, but the Lady Lions hold the edge in height and rebounding.

Northwestern’s top four scorers are all under six feet tall, while four of Penn State’s top six scorers are six feet or taller, giving the Lady Lions an advantage in the paint.

Consequently, Penn State out-rebounds the Wildcats by around five rebounds per game up to this point in the season.

Kieger believes the game against Northwestern will give her team a great test against an experienced team.

“I’m excited for this matchup,” Kieger said. “It’s a game that we can have several different people step up again and where you’re going to have to be focused and locked in mentally. I think it’s a great matchup for us.”