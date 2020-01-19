Northwestern dominated from the get-go, and Penn State had no answer for the Wildcat attack.

Penn State dropped to 1-6 in Big Ten play, losing its fifth out of its last six conference games, with a 85-59 defeat at Northwestern.

Northwestern’s Aby Schied proved to be too much to guard. Scheid eclipsed the 1,000 point mark and finished with 24 points on 8-of-9 shooting, including a perfect 6-of-6 from beyond the arc.

The story for Penn State was that it struggled with its finishing in and around the rim.

Penn State trailed by 17 after the first and struggled mightily from the field. It ended the quarter on a near five-minute scoring drought and shot 2-of-18 in the quarter.

The Wildcats led 45-19 at the break and shot 52.9 percent from the field.

Penn State put together a 23-point third quarter and shot 62.5 percent from the field, but it allowed 24 points in the quarter.

The Lady Lions put together a few spurts but ultimately dug itself too deep of a hole to claw out of.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s game:

Poor finishing in the paint

Penn State dug itself an insurmountable hole from the start, as it struggled to finish its layups and putbacks.

Missed layups and poor transition defense created too many easy looks for the Wildcats.

The Lady Lions were able to create chances and drive to the rim, but it simply couldn’t finish and didn’t get to the line enough to make up for it.

Dominated on the glass in the first half

While the Lady Lions struggled to score, it struggled to corral rebounds, too.

At the break, Northwestern outrebounded Penn State 28-17, which resulted nine second-chance points in the half.

The Wildcats finished with 10 second-chance points and also had 18 points off of turnovers, too.

Rebounding was a problem against Rutgets on Thursday and the problem was prevalent once again against Northwestern.

Makenna Marisa puts in a career afternoon

In a game that was difficult to take away many positives, Makenna Marisa put together a career performance.

Marisa scored a career high 17 points and corralled five rebounds, too

The Lady Lions struggled to find consistency as a whole, but Marisa brought it in spurts.

With a tough schedule ahead of itself, Penn State is going to need its role players, like Marisa, to contribute on a consistent basis if it wants to compete in the Big Ten.