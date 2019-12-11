With more than a month into the season, Penn State has found itself in a less than ideal 5-4 record after last weeks’ 78-73 win against Pitt.

Despite some disappointing losses, the Lady Lions have been making improvements to their game and have been actively attempting to fix major issues.

Coach Carolyn Kieger met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the Lady Lion’s upcoming season ahead of their game against Princeton on Saturday.

Here are three takeaways from the press conference.

Big Ten Player of the Week

After a career-high 40-point game against Pitt, junior guard Kamaria McDaniel was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, the first Lady Lion since Teniya Paige in 2016 to earn this award.

“She was attacking downhill full steam,” Kieger said. “Her teammates were doing a great job running wide to create those lanes for her. She literally looked like Russell Westbrook out there”.

McDaniel had the highest-scoring performance from a Lady Lion since Kelly Mazzante in 2001 and was the third Penn State player to ever have a 40-point performance.

Kieger said that McDaniel’s offseason improvements have made a huge difference in her game.

“I think what's really helping her out this year is that she's got a mid-range game and she's shooting the 3,” Kieger said. “People are questioning how to guard her because you can't give her space because then she can shoot the jumper and you can't get up on her because she's gonna blow by you”.

McDaniel is the Big Ten’s leading scorer and 18th in the NCAA, averaging 19.9 points per game.

Adjusting to a faster pace of play

At the beginning of the season, Kieger said that she wanted the Lady Lions to adjust to a faster style of play.

In the first few games, Penn State looked sloppy on the court, with frequent turnovers and poor shot selection.

Recently, the Lady Lions have looked more composed on the court and have begun to find better shots and avoid having such habitual turnovers.

“They're getting there,” Kieger said.

According to Kieger, McDaniel’s performance against Pitt was at the pace the team is looking to achieve regularly.

“I thought her teammates did a great job running their lanes wide with her,” Kieger said. “I think that's them, hopefully, understanding [the style of play] and carrying over for the last eight months and I think we'll continue to get better at that.”

The Lady Lions are averaging 18.3 turnovers per game in the current season, the most in the Big Ten.

“We had 12 [turnovers] against Pitt which was drastically better than we've been doing,” Kieger said. “If we can keep playing fastball cutting those turnovers you're getting gaining about eight more points per game, and that will put us around 80 [points], which is where I want to be.”

Finals week and winter break schedules

Though Penn State’s academic semester is coming to a close, the Lady Lions’ season isn’t slowing down, with six games taking place over the break.

“Break is my favorite time as a coach because you get to fix a lot of stuff,” Kieger said. “They don't have to be worrying about finals”.

The time right before the break is a time where academics and athletics are in full swing and have the potential to conflict with each other, but thankfully the Lady Lions schedule allows for focus on both.

“Over the next two weeks, they'll really be locked in academically and really try to finish this semester on a high note,” Kieger said. “So it's great that we had this whole week off for them to kind of prepare mentally and physically for finals.”

After Princeton, Penn State will have another week off before facing Sacred Heart.

“We have about two and a half weeks to really just focus on us,” Kieger said. “They get three days off for Christmas and they come back and they just really get to solve and fix and grow as a team.”