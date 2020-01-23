It was a tale of two halves, mental lapses, frustration and confusion.

Penn State’s loss to Indiana highlighted a lot about coach Carolyn Kieger’s team, specifically the potential it has and the current state it’s in.

While it wasn’t the prettiest half of basketball that the Lady Lions have played, they entered the locker room after 20 minutes trailing by just a single point to the No. 17 ranked team in the nation with good reason to believe an upset was a likely possibility.

The Hoosiers came out of the half and crushed any hope that Penn State had of grabbing its second conference win with a 10-0 run as Kieger’s side struggled to fight through the adversity it faced.

“We have to get better, absolutely, I was really proud of our effort in that first half,” Kieger said. “We come out flat in the third quarter, adversity hits and we give up.”

After an air-ball on their opening possession, the Lady Lions lapsed into sloppy play coupled with countless mental errors and Indiana was in the driver's seat from that point on.

Siyeh Frazier forgot to get into her position at the top of Penn State’s press after the missed shot and the Hoosiers were able to rush down the court uncontested.

“Everything went wrong in the second half so you name it,” Kieger said. “It starts with adversity, we start the second half not matched up in defense, they get a wide-open layup and then we take a contested pull. From there it’s just a spiral down effect.”

The defensive errors continued throughout the half as the Lady Lions tried to run a matchup zone defense that often resulted in an open Indiana player due to miscommunications and misunderstandings.

Any type of zone defense requires more attention to rebounding, and that was another glaring weakness for Penn State.

The Hoosiers outrebounded the Lady Lions 41-23 and dominated the paint as a whole throughout. They also held the advantage in points in the paint by a margin of 50-26.

“Definitely the intangibles and the mental side of the game, effort and juice, we lacked that in the second half of the game and that was the difference,” Kamaria McDaniel said.

The junior guard was by far the Lady Lions best player, running the offense every time she was on the court and often taking things into her own hands at that end of the floor — she finished with 24 points and a nearly 40 percent usage rate.

A lot of the areas where Penn State got killed in the second half could be solved with effort and focus, but it was clear that it didn’t have it Thursday night.

“We have to be mentally tougher, we’re taking bad shots, we’re not running the offense, we’re running around with our heads cut off not acting like we know the offense,” Kieger said. “Every game in the Big Ten so far we’ve at least played with a team for a half, which proves we can play and that it’s more of an intangible thing, a consistency thing and as a staff we’re searching for it.”

If the Lady Lions hope to put a full 40-minute performance together, changes are likely going to have to be made. While they have dealt with injuries such as junior forward Alisia Smith, who is day-to-day according to Kieger, the team will likely continue to experiment with its personnel and lineup combinations.

“At the end of the day we need winners, we need people who want to step up and want to win a ball game,” Kieger said. “Right now I look in that locker room and I see a lot of defeated people who look down and that’s not how you’re going to win ball games. I want to know who my lions are, I want to know who my winners are, my killers, and right now we’re going to try and find it.”