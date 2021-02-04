Penn State’s red-hot performances in Big Ten play showed no signs of stopping against Nebraska.

The Lady Lions upset the Cornhuskers, a team that’s won three games against top-25 teams, 85-74 for their third-straight win and first conference win at home this season.

Johnasia Cash turned in her fourth straight double-double, the first Lady Lion to do so since 1997, with 27 points and 19 rebounds while Makenna Marisa, Maddie Burke and Shay Hagans chipped in 17, 13 and 10 points respectively.

Penn State ended the first quarter on an 8-2 run, but was forced to field an all-guard lineup for most of the second quarter as Cash and Anna Camden headed to the bench with two fouls apiece.

Despite playing without their only two forwards against a Nebraska team that leads the Big Ten in blocks per game, the Lady Lions were able to take a four-point lead into halftime.

The third quarter featured back and forth action and the Lady Lions clung to a one-point lead heading into the final 10 minutes.

In the last frame, Penn State went on a 17-3 run to finish the game and cement the victory.

Penn State defense strong against Nebraska forwards

Camden and Cash both headed to the bench carrying two fouls apiece with seven minutes left in the first half and coach Carolyn Kieger was forced to field a smaller lineup against Nebraska.

Penn State’s guards held their own against the Cornhuskers, taking a four-point lead into the break, despite being outscored by four points in the second quarter and allowing the visitors to shoot 58.8% from the field and over 60% from three-point range in the frame.

Nebraska forwards Kate Cain and Bella Cravens were held to a combined 10 points in the second quarter as Maddie Burke and Nan Garcia shouldered the defensive load in the paint amid their forwards’ absences.

Marisa scored seven points in the quarter while Burke added five in the absence of a post presence for Penn State.

The Cornhuskers led for just over a minute in the opening 20 minutes of play.

Nebraska cashes in on turnovers

Despite taking the loss, Nebraska made use of its opportunities to score off of Penn State’s turnovers.

The Cornhuskers cashed in off of nine giveaways from the Lady Lions by scoring 13 points.

On the contrary, Penn State mustered just three points off of 12 Nebraska turnovers.

The Lady Lions force its opponents into an average of 15.6 turnovers per game while cashing in 15.8 points off of those giveaways on the season.

Penn State thrives when it forces turnovers and scores in transition, but its inability to score in transition almost cost the Lady Lions the game.

Uncharacteristic second-half performance nearly sinks Penn State

Despite leading by four points heading into the second half, the Lady Lions weren’t as comfortable as they may have seemed.

The Cornhuskers outscored Penn State in the second and third quarters by four and three points, respectively, before the Lady Lions pulled ahead three minutes into the final frame.

Penn State allowed Nebraska to hit two of its attempted three triples in a final frame where the Cornhuskers led by as many as four points.

If Cain, Nebraska’s leading scorer against the Lady Lions, wasn’t forced to play soft defense for the last three minutes of the game due to picking up her fourth foul, the Cornhuskers could’ve buried the home team late in the game.

However, Penn State held Nebraska to just three points over the final three minutes of the game while scoring 17 points of its own to seal the win.

