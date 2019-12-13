Coming off of a victory in its ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup against Pittsburgh, Penn State will travel to take on Princeton.

The Lady Lions are 5-4 and will try to string together three consecutive wins for the first time since November of last season.

One of those three wins came off an overtime battle against the Tigers at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State is carrying some momentum into the matchup after Kamaria McDaniel’s historic 40-point evening.

The junior guard is averaging just a tick under 20 points per game this season, and has scored in double-digits in 15 straight contests.

“You can’t give her space because then she can shoot the jumper,” Kieger said, “And you can’t get up on her because she’s going to blow by you.”

Alongside McDaniel in the backcourt, senior Siyeh Frazier has been playing stellar basketball of late.

Frazier is leading the team in rebounds per game with 6.9 and total steals with 27 through nine games. She is also tied with freshman guard Makenna Marisa in total assists with 28.

Freshman forward Anna Camden has been providing efficient minutes off the bench for Penn State this season.

While only averaging about 17 minutes per game, Camden is shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 50 percent from downtown.

The Tigers may give Penn State one of their toughest games of the nonconference slate.

Princeton is 8-1 on the season, its only loss coming at the hands of Iowa in overtime.

The Tigers had two free throws at the end of the extra period with a chance to tie the game and send it to a second, but they couldn’t convert.

Outside of a loss to Iowa and a two-point victory over Seton Hall, Princeton has beaten its opponents by double digits every time.

Bella Alarie, a 6-foot-4 forward, leads the Tigers in points per game this season with 15.2, though she has only appeared in the last five games.

Alarie is a two-time reigning Ivy League Player of the Year and Ivy Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

She averaged a Princeton-record 22.8 points per game last season, leading the Tigers to their second Ivy League title in a row.

“They’ve got one of the best players in America in Bella Alarie, they’ve got size and they can shoot it,” Kieger said.

Kieger said the team is prepared to keep Princeton’s offense in check with some different defensive looks, and a key to the game will be to value every possession.

“But right now, really the last three days, we've really been focusing on Penn State,” Kieger said.

The Lady Lions are taking a simple approach to the year as Kieger said the team is taking it “one game at a time” with the Tigers looming on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday at Jadwin Gymnasium.