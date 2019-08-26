The Penn State Women’s Basketball team adds on two new members to its roster for the upcoming 2019-2020 season this upcoming fall. Graduate transfer Nia Staples and incoming freshman Shay Hagans to add onto the four new players joining this season.

Staples eligibility will be immediate as she comes to Penn State after earning a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia. With two years left in her eligibility, Staples will use those years to achieve a master’s degree in mental health counseling.

“Nia comes to us with tremendous experience and will be an immediate impact on the court and in the locker room. Her intangibles as a person, student, and player will be a great representation of Penn State Athletics," coach Carolyn Kieger told GoPSUSports. "Additionally, she can affect the game on both ends of the floor. Her ability to stretch the court and make her teammates better will help take our program to another level.”

Hagans, joining the four other undergraduates, plans to study cybersecurity analytics and operations. Both students have been reported to be on campus for the start of this fall semester.

Staples was rated No. 27 point guard in her class coming out of high school by ESPN HoopGurlz. Continuing her successful career to West Virginia, Staples played a total of 246 minutes in 33 games.

Hagans was the all-time leading scorer with 1,420 career points in high school. The Virginia native also earned All-Conference and Team MVP honors in all four years of her career, and named Player of the Year as a junior and senior.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shay into our family. She is a fierce competitor who has elite speed. Her vision and ability to play in our up-tempo system was an immediate attraction to our staff," Kieger told GoPSUSports. "Shay will fit well into our system as a player, but more importantly, she will better our program as a teammate and person.”