While the first half of Penn State’s loss to Maryland seemed to be an even matchup, a defensive collapse spelled the end of any hopes the Lady Lions had of securing a victory on their senior day, as well as breaking their 11-game losing streak.

There were multiple factors that allowed Maryland to beat Penn State by 37 points — the largest deficit that the Lady Lions have faced this season — and the first time over 100 points have been scored against Carolyn Kieger’s team this season.

Coming out of the break, Maryland was able to adjust to Penn State’s defense accordingly.

“In the second half, they started running on us, Kieger said. “In the first half, they only had four points in transition and out of the 60 points [scored by Maryland] in the second half probably 40 of them were important transitions, so I'm sure they got ringed pretty good in the locker room for now running off in the first half. And so I think that was the difference.”

Throughout the game, transition defense was an issue for the Lady Lions, as numerous Maryland steals turned into fast break points on the other end of the court.

“They pushed the pace and we didn't, Kieger said. “We didn’t send people back when we were supposed to and it got out of hand.”

Rebounds ended up being another factor that allowed Maryland to gain the upper hand.

In total, the Lady Lions were outrebounded on both ends of the court 45-26, but the deficit on the defensive side was much larger.

While Maryland had 30 defensive rebounds, with every player on the roster securing at least one, Penn State was only able to get 18 of their own.

There were times where it seemed like Maryland was unable to miss. The Terrapins shot just under 58 percent for the game, with 71 field goal attempts in total.

“We [were able to be competitive in] the first half and we gave ourselves a chance, we gave ourselves an opportunity to play with them and the second half we take a punch and we fold, we give up,” Kieger said. “That's obviously never going to work, especially when you're the underdog. So we just keep showing [how to be competitive], we keep teaching it, we keep putting ourselves in position in practice to work on that. To fail, and to keep pushing.”

A major run at the beginning of the fourth quarter was the nail in the coffin for any comeback attempts, as the Terrapins went on a 21-5 run in just over five minutes.

Six of Maryland’s players were in double figures, and all six were at least plus-10 in the efficiency column.

Kieger recognized that the team needs to learn about how to remain vigilant about their defense in the face of their opponent’s offensive momentum.

“At the end of the day basketball is a game of runs, and there's going to be runs every single time that you step on the court,” Kieger said, “Every single time you don't weather the storm or you take a punch and you fold, obviously that's gonna be pretty hard to come back from.”