Penn State sat at the bottom of the Big Ten heading into Thursday’s game, despite close, competitive contests.

And while Thursday’s defeat was no different, as the Lady Lions suffered another tight loss in a hard fought matchup against Rutgers, it didn’t come without its positive takeaways for coach Carolyn Kieger.

Penn State played sound defense throughout and held Rutgers to just 37.5 percent shooting from the field, but it couldn’t create enough open looks for its shooters.

Despite the close loss, it wasn’t enough for Kieger.

“Close doesn’t cut it,” Kieger said. “We’re getting there and getting better but at the end of the day, we have to approach these games with some confidence and [the mentality] that we can get the win.”

Both sides struggled mightily in the first quarter, as the two teams shot a combined 8-of-32 from the field.

The Lady Lions kept the Scarlet Knights’ attack off balance throughout the course of the game, with a mix of a two-three zone and full court press.

It worked too, as Rutgers committed five turnovers in the first quarter and 14 on the night in total.

As the two headed into half with a measly 29-23 scoreline, a victory was justifiably in reach for either team.

Kieger also noted how they kept the Big Ten leading scorer Arella Guirantes in check for most of the night.

“I thought we did a great job on Arella and holding the Big Ten leading scorer to 10 points, but in the second half their posts go off,” Kieger said. “We have to put both together and make sure that we’re all on the same page.”

Guirantes had just two points entering the half, far below her usual average.

Although she finished with 10 points on the night, she shot 4-of-17 from the field, when she averages 20 points per game.

Out of the break, Rutgers made its halftime adjustments and shot 9-of-17 from the field in the third, by far its best quarter of the night.

However, Penn State did just enough to hang around and was down by nine entering the fourth quarter.

Siyeh Frazier was a spark plug for the Lady Lions, as the intensity was ramped up on the defensive side of the ball.

Kieger noted in her staff’s adjustments heading into the fourth quarter, rebounding was a point of emphasis.

“When we made the comeback, we were rebounding and getting stops,” Kieger said. “They were shooting the same shots but we were able to be tough and come away with those rebounds.”

The Scarlet Knights only shot 33.3 percent shooting on 5-of-15 from the field in the fourth.

Penn State cut the lead to one multiple times, but it couldn’t execute enough consistently to take a lead.

It did its job on the defensive side of the ball.

Creating open looks and turning the ball over is a different story, though.

The Lady Lions showed that they have the potential to compete against the top of the Big Ten, but it won’t get any easier for them.

“We talked about in the locker room that we can’t keep using the fact that we’re young as an excuse anymore,” Kieger said. “We have to learn, grow, learn how to set people up, make the extra pass on offense and execute.”