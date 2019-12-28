Penn State was unable to find make a comeback against Minnesota to start off Big Ten play.

The Lady Lions were defeated by the Golden Gophers 81-74 after trailing over 30 points at the half.

In the first quarter, Penn State turned the ball over three times in the first four minutes and five in total.

Penn State was unable to find its shot early on but was consistent in getting to the free-throw line, shooting a perfect 4-of-4.

The Gophers closed the first quarter out on a 12-0 run, taking an 18 point lead.

In the second quarter, the Minnesota scoring run was extended to 16 points until it was ended by Junior guard Kamaria McDaniel, who didn’t score her first field goal until 7:46 in the second quarter.

The Gophers ended the first half with a 33 point lead.

In the second half, the Lady Lions became re-energized after McDaniel and senior guard Siyeh Frazier began to find their shot, with Frazier scoring a season-high 21 points.

Penn State had a 24-6 run in the second half to close the lead to 13 points in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Lions dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Gophers 34-19 and shooting 50 percent from the field, but were unable to retake the lead.

Here are three takeaways from today’s game:

Poor first-half shooting

In the first quarter, the Lady Lions opened the game with dismal shot selection.

Penn State shot 3-of-17 (17.6 percent) from the field and missed all four three-point attempts.

The second quarter was just as problematic, with the Lady Lions shooting 5-of-21 (23.8 percent) from the field and only making 1-of-2 free throw attempts.

The Gophers were able to outscore Penn State 54-21 in the first half. While the Lady Lions were able to shorten the lead, with improved second-half shooting, the first quarter put enough distance between the two teams for the Penn State to be unable to retake the lead.

Second-quarter dominance for the Gophers

Minnesota went on a 33-7 run in the second quarter, ending the period outscoring the Lady Lions 26-11.

The Gophers held Penn State to 23.8 percent field goal shooting, and 0-of-2 three-point attempts.

Minnesota was able to make 3-of-4 three-point attempts and shot 10-of-18 from the field.

The Gophers were able to outrebound the Lady Lions 10-4 on defense and were able to get their bench involved for 12 points. This quarter was the nail in the coffin for Penn State despite the second-half comeback.

Kamaria McDaniel rebounds from a poor first-half performance

The Lady Lions leading scorer Kamaria McDaniel was unable to contribute to the offense in the way that is typical for her in the first quarter and was held to only six points in the first half.

McDaniel averages 18 points per game and is second in the Big Ten in scoring.

The junior guard turned things around at the end of the third quarter, scoring 14 points in the third alone and restarted the offensive momentum for the Lady Lions, allowing Penn State to outscore the Gophers 19-8 in the third quarter.

McDaniel finished the game with 31 points on 11-of-25 field goal shooting and allowed Penn State to remain competitive throughout the fourth quarter.