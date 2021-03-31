Penn State turned in an expectation-exceeding 2020-21 campaign.

In coach Carolyn Kieger’s second season at the helm of the program, the Lady Lions progressed from being at the bottom of the Big Ten standings to knocking off teams on and above their level.

Thanks to quick chemistry developed between a bevy of transfers and freshmen alongside three returners, the blue and white took a step forward in the past year.

Now in its offseason, Penn State’s roster could see some changes between now and next winter.

One addition has already been made with Altoona, Pennsylvania, native Alli Campbell announcing her decision to transfer from Notre Dame to Penn State after spending her freshman season with the Fighting Irish.

The 6-foot guard scored over 3,000 points and pulled down 964 rebounds in her high school career en route to winning two state titles at Bellwood-Antis High School while earning state and All-American team recognitions.

Campbell’s commitment shows how Kieger’s been working in the transfer portal, as she’s done in her previous two seasons when she brought seniors Johnasia Cash and Niya Beverley to Happy Valley last year.

Cash and Beverley, along with graduate transfer Kelly Jekot, haven’t made their intentions to return to the team clear for next season — decisions that hold major implications for the future of the Penn State program.

Cash served as the Lady Lions’ dominant post presence as one of two forwards listed on the roster last season, recording 10 double-doubles while leading the team in points and rebounds per game with 13.7 and 6.2, respectively.

If the McKeesport, Pennsylvania, native decides against returning next season, Kieger will be tasked with finding a forward of Cash’s caliber to continue rebuilding and progressing the program forward.

Beverley and Jekot made immediate impacts when they started their careers donning the blue-and-white, providing a much-needed calming presence when they were on the court among a young group of Lady Lions.

Beverley ranked first in the Big Ten and second in the country with a 3.88 assist-to-turnover ratio, showcasing she is more than capable of running the point guard position. She also tallied double-digit scoring efforts, as she did so in seven of Penn State’s last nine games.

The Wisconsin transfer sat out of the blue and white’s second-round game of the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan State, where the team had 19 turnovers en route to a nine-point loss.

Before she suffered a season-ending injury, Jekot led the team in scoring with 15.9 points per game in nine contests played, and despite the Lady Lions going on a win streak midway through their conference slate, there were still big moments in losses afterward where Jekot’s leadership and experience were missed on the court.

While the Lady Lions still have plenty of depth at the guard position, bringing back both Beverley and Jekot certainly wouldn’t hurt their chances at climbing the conference rankings – both add big game experience, high basketball IQ and production on both ends of the court.

But not all hope would be lost if either Jekot or Beverley decided to move on from the program.

Kieger would still have three rising juniors from her inaugural year to lean on for the upcoming season in Anna Camden, Makenna Marisa and Shay Hagans, all of whom showcased noticeable improvements in their sophomore campaigns.

In addition, a large group of freshmen return for their second seasons under Kieger, the biggest name being Maddie Burke — who earned the Big Ten’s Sixth Player of the Year award after averaging a team-best 2.4 three-pointers per game.

The Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native established herself as one of the best shooters in the conference, but Kieger insisted Burke has committed herself to expanding her game to become more than just a spot-up shooter.

Tova Sabel and Nan Garcia round out the top first-year players who saw critical time in games throughout the season, with Sabel seeing more time toward the beginning of the season and Garcia in the back half.

Both proved they can knock down shots from beyond the arc and be creative off the dribble when getting to the basket. But with Campbell coming to State College, Sabel and Garcia may have to fight a little harder in the offseason to establish themselves on the roster.

The Lady Lions will also be joined by two freshmen next year in Ymke Brouwer and Kayla Thomas, both of whom stand at 6-foot or taller and bring much needed size to the group.

A guard by nature, Brouwer hails from Switzerland and brings international experience to State College, as she averaged 16.4 points per game playing with the Swiss National Team in the 2019 U18 FIBA European Championship.

Thomas ranks ninth at the forward position in her recruiting class, so she could be pushed to develop quickly to the speed of the college game to give Penn State much-needed depth at the forward position — whether Cash decides to return or not.