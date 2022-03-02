Coach Carolyn Kieger joined Penn State’s staff as the head coach in 2019, and the program has been improving ever since.

During the 2019-20 season, the Lady Lions ended at 7-23, and they ended the 2020-21 season 9-15.

The blue and white has taken a large step and currently boasts an 11-17 record as it heads into 2021-22 postseason play.

Penn State kicks off the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday, playing Rutgers for the third time this season.

With a deeper look at the numbers, the Lady Lions were closer to hitting the elusive .500 mark than the record may show.

At the heart of the blue and white, three players had breakout seasons to spearhead progress for the Lady Lions in 2021-22.

Kiegers’ squad averages 14 assists per game and has a total of 391 on the year. Junior guard Makenna Marisa has totaled the highest number of assists for the Lady Lions at 118.

Marisa also leads with 630 points on the scoreboard this season — nearly 400 points more than the next-closest scorer. There’s a reason Marisa was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection this season.

Marisa’s closest sidekick came in the form of Leilani Kapinus, who nabbed a Big Ten All-Freshman team nod Tuesday. Kapinus was second on the team with 262 points and first with 32 blocks.

Sophomore forward Ali Brigham, the tallest player on the team, used her height to her advantage during this season. She scored 232 points — mostly from layups — and has 30 blocks, which is good for second on the team.

Conference play was a bit rocky for the blue and white. Kieger and company even slid for an eight-game losing streak later in the year.

Penn State broke the skid after defeating Nebraska 83-76 on Feb. 17, dominating the defensive end of the court with 13 steals and seven blocks.

Although the Lady Lions lost 17 games this season, they had a lot of close-scoring matches. Penn State lost five games by 12 points or less.

Kieger’s squad is inconsistent in the way it plays in all four quarters of games, and this was a likely cause for a brunt of defeats this season.

The Lady Lions will move the ball fast and rack up a lot of points during the first quarter. However, they’ve often slowed down and let the opponent take control of the court in the second. Once the fourth quarter rolls around, Penn State typically loses steam and folds.

In one match this season — the losing-streak-snapping win over Nebraska — the Lady Lions did the opposite and really picked up their energy, turning the game around in their favor late on.

The blue and white was down the entire matchup until the fourth quarter, and at the time, Nebraska was looking to close out the game by holding on to a nine-point lead.

But with six minutes left, Kieger’s squad changed its mindset and took the lead with six minutes left.

To defeat Rutgers in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, the third-year Penn State coach will need her squad to excel from beyond the arc.

The Lady Lions topped the Scarlet Knights by four points early in the 2021-22 season but fell 71-62 on Feb. 13. In both games, Penn State shot 30% or worse from 3-point land.

The Big Ten Tournament can go one of two ways, and if the Lady Lions want to advance and play again on Thursday, they’ll need to convert more from the 3-point line.

Marisa has scored 59 3-pointers so far this season, and she’s going to need to bring that skill onto the court Wednesday. Junior forward Anna Camden could also help the cause after totaling 29 triples on the year.

But its first round tournament matchup might just come down to how well Marisa can incorporate her teammates on offense and if the rest of the Lady Lion squad can score alongside Marisa.

