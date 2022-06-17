If the 2021-22 season for Penn State proved anything, it was that its players didn’t always step up when they needed to.

Brought down by an eight-game losing streak spanning from Jan. 23 to Feb. 13, the Lady Lions will have major improvements to make going into next season.

Guard Makenna Marisa was the only glimmer of light in the dim 11-18 season for the blue and white.

The main struggle for the Lady Lions was their inability to compete with Big Ten teams, as they finished with a record of 5-13 in the conference.

There were players outside of Marisa who also found their rhythm at times, but they failed to sustain it throughout the season.

Here are the four players who showed they can play at a high level but will need to do it more consistently if the team wants to take the next step.

Tova Sabel

Heading into her sophomore year, guard Tova Sabel had a solid base to build on after she put together a solid rookie campaign, which saw her average 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

When that sophomore season rolled around, she maintained similar numbers and failed to truly build on her first-year stats.

Standing at 5-foot-10, Sabel averaged 10.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game before she made her way to Happy Valley.

A likely reason why Sabel struggled to get things going was because of the inconsistent amount of minutes she was afforded each night. For instance, she went from playing 31 minutes in a start against Northwestern to just seven in the team’s next two games combined.

The Northwestern game was the only start the Swedish guard saw in her sophomore season, playing in 26 of the unit’s 29 games.

Sabel’s best game last season came against Minnesota on Feb. 27 when she went 7-for-8 from the field and finished with 19 points in 24 minutes.

Ahead of her third year, Sabel will look to earn more consistent minutes and contribute offensively on a more consistent basis.

Ymke Brouwer

Ymke Brouwer was unable to prove herself in her freshman year as she faced an injury that lasted for the duration of the season.

Brouwer’s numbers before Penn State should give the staff a lot to look forward to in the 2022-23 season. The Switzerland native averaged 16.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game as a professional in Switzerland.

The 6-foot forward was also ranked as a 4-star recruit by Blue Star Europe before heading to Penn State.

It’s clear why coach Carolyn Kieger picked up Brouwer, with her pre-Penn State stats speaking for themselves. Heading into her first real season with the blue and white, though, Brouwer will have to earn her spot on the team just like every other player.

However, expect her to get meaningful minutes from the jump as the squad needs a player of Brouwer’s caliber to help it win more games.

Kayla Thomas

Kayla Thomas had a lot of competition heading into her first year as a Lady Lion with two well-established stretch-centers, including Ali Brigham and Anna Camden, ahead of her on the depth chart.

A major area Thomas can contribute to in the future is on the boards, where Penn State ranked second worst in the conference — averaging just 33.2 rebounds per game.

Standing at 6-foot-3, Thomas was tied with Camden as the second-tallest athlete on the team last year. Her height alone should help the team win more rebounds as she gains more minutes.

Height also plays a big part in how a team guards the paint and stifles the opponent's ability to score baskets. This is an area Penn State’s defense will need to improve in, as it surrendered the third-highest shooting percentage in the Big Ten last year.

Thomas’ ability to contribute is partially reliant on her earning more minutes in the upcoming campaign. She averaged just 7.4 minutes last year in 18 games played.

In her limited number of minutes, the Maryland native averaged 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per game — which isn’t too bad with all things considered.

Perhaps Thomas can answer the bell and provide the above-average forward depth the team so desperately needs.

Maddie Burke

Despite playing a decent amount of minutes, then-sophomore Maddie Burke didn’t gather a start at all last season.

Under 15 minutes in a game off of the bench, the 6-foot guard averaged 2.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per game — while also tallying 26 assists, 10 blocks and 17 steals on the year.

This is a major step back from her first year when she was a member of the conference’s all-freshman team and was picked as the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year. In 24 games as a first-year player, the Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native started in 11 and averaged 8.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

It’s unclear why Burke didn’t start a single game in her second season with the team when she was clearly very productive in her first year.

On the surface, the problem doesn’t seem to be the player, but rather the decision to not develop the kind of standout Burke showed she could be in her first year with the program. For Penn State to succeed, Burke will need her third year to play out more like her first year.

As Kieger looks to finally take a jump at Penn State, these four athletes should play a part in filling the weaknesses within the team.

