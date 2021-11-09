It’s hard to draw up a better start to your Penn State career than Ali Brigham had Tuesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The George Washington transfer proved to be a dominant force in the paint during the Lady Lions 85-66 win over LIU.

The sophomore forward went off for the Lady Lions, finishing the night with 20 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals in the win.

Those 20 points were scored on just 13 attempts, as Brigham proved to be an efficient shooter as she shot 61% from the field, well above her 50% clip from last season with George Washington.

Brigham led both teams in points and blocks and proved to have a big impact during her first start in a Lady Lions’ uniform.

The Franklin, Massachusetts, native led a Penn State team that combined for 34 points in the paint against the Sharks.

During her freshman year, Brigham had played for George Washington and led the Colonials in scoring at 11.9 points per game.

She finished the season earning a spot on the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie team before entering the transfer portal and winding up with the Lady Lions.

Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger mentioned that the forward gave the Lady Lions a new element in the paint, one the blue and white hasn’t had in a while.

“[Ali] obviously had a great debut,” Kieger said. “She provides a different level of presence for us down low that we’ve drastically needed. I thought our team did a great job finding her tonight, too, with some open looks.”

Brigham made a big impact early on in the game, recording a majority of her points in the first half of play.

In just 14 minutes of game time, Brigham poured in 14 points, while also picking up five rebounds and sending two shots back.

During that first half, the Lady Lions only found themselves trailing on the scoreboard once, midway through the first quarter, before eventually ending the first half up by 11 points.

At 6-foot-4, Brigham knows she provides a force down low when on the court for the Lady Lions, serving as that last line of defense.

Her goal for this season is to be able to use that size advantage on both sides of the ball.

“I'm a really big presence, so I want to use that, I’m expected to use that, using my size both on the offensive and defensive side,” Brigham said. “That's gonna be something that I'm going to make it my goal for everything.”

Brigham showed what kind of presence she can bring for the rest of the season, not only in Tuesday’s win, but during her freshman season at George Washington as well.

With the Colonials, Brigham led the team with 26 blocks and was third in rebounds per game at 4.7 during the 23-game season on a George Washington team which finished 9-14 during the shortened campaign.

Despite only playing in her first game as a Lady Lion, Kieger has seen enough from Brigham to know that she has the potential to be something great.

“We've been really trying to get Ali to understand how good she can potentially be and I think that's going to be a day-by-day process,” Kieger said. “She has the potential to dominate the paint any given night.”

