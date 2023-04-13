After posting a 14-17 record this season, its fifth straight finish below .500, Penn State is losing a host of talent to the transfer portal.

Redshirt freshman forward Ymke Brouwer announced her entry into the portal via Instagram on March 16.

Hailing from Zurich, Switzerland, Brouwer boasts both professional and international experience but never played a minute with the Lady Lions.

The same day, sophomore Kayla Thomas also announced she would enter the portal.

Thomas made 35 appearances across her two seasons in Happy Valley, primarily as a role player off the bench.

Additionally, two other Lady Lions reportedly are on their way out, according to Heat Check’s transfer list.

Guard Taniyah Thompson will reportedly enter the portal as a graduate transfer after one season with the Lady Lions.

Thompson was a decorated player for ECU, where she played for three years prior to transferring to Penn State. Last season, she averaged 7.8 points per game and exploded for a 27-point showing against Wisconsin.

Freshman forward Aicha Dia was also on this list after playing sparingly in her first season with Penn State.

The Montreal native averaged 5.8 minutes per game across 22 outings and will look for more opportunities elsewhere.

