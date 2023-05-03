4 former Penn State women's basketball players find new homes

Continuing a busy month in the transfer portal, several former Penn State hoopers have committed to new schools.

On April 22, fifth-year senior Taniyah Thompson transferred to Georgia for her final year of eligibility.

Thompson was an All-AAC guard with East Carolina for three seasons before transferring to Penn State in 2022. With the Nittany Lions, Thompson made seven starts and averaged 7.8 points per game.

On April 24, both Ymke Brouwer and Aicha Dia found new homes.

Brouwer committed to Manhattan after a brief stint in Happy Valley, where she never saw the court in two seasons.

✅Welcome to Jasper Nation @YBrouwer2001 !! We are so excited to have you apart of our family💚#playGREEN pic.twitter.com/bLJngcUAHw — Manhattan Women’s Basketball (@Manhattan_WBB) April 24, 2023

Dia parted ways with the blue and white after her freshman season and is now off to Cincinnati. The Montreal native made 22 appearances as a rotational piece last season, including a 22-minute outing against Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament.

Kayla Thomas is the most recent Nittany Lion to join a new team, as the junior announced her commitment to Georgia Southern via Instagram on April 29.

The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 6.7 minutes over 35 appearances in her two seasons with Penn State.

