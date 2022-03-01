Makenna Marisa wasn't the only Penn State player to receive an accolade this weekend.

The Big Ten announced guard Leilani Kapinus will represent the team on the conference all-freshman team, the redshirt freshman Lady Lion averaged 9.4 points and a team-leading 5.4 rebounds per game.

Congrats to all three of our Big Ten honorees, including first team selection @makenna_marisa!➡️ https://t.co/jfNXBCdyWh#UnleashThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/jnn0PSOEfK — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) March 1, 2022

In addition, graduate student Kelly Jekot took the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for a second straight year, along with Marisa who was picked for the All-Big Ten first team.

