Guard Leilani Kapinus (5) defends the ball during the Lady Lions basketball game against Northwestern in the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

Makenna Marisa wasn't the only Penn State player to receive an accolade this weekend.

The Big Ten announced guard Leilani Kapinus will represent the team on the conference all-freshman team, the redshirt freshman Lady Lion averaged 9.4 points and a team-leading 5.4 rebounds per game.

In addition, graduate student Kelly Jekot took the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for a second straight year, along with Marisa who was picked for the All-Big Ten first team.

