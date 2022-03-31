Just one week ago, two Penn State players announced their decisions to leave coach Carolyn Kieger’s project and enter the transfer portal.

Sophomore guard Tova Sabel and junior guard Shay Hagans are the two Lady Lions who plan to test the waters in the portal this offseason.

Sabel and Hagans broke the news on their Instagram accounts last week.

“Thank you to the coaches for recruiting me and for all the opportunities at Penn State,” Hagans said via Instagram post.

Hagans was Penn State’s fourth leading scorer and started in 15 out of the team’s 29 games during the 2021-22 season.

Sabel, although only a sophomore, saw the court 26 times this past season.

“I am so grateful for the coaches who recruited me and for my teammates that I have gotten to play with for these past two years,” Sabel said via Instagram post.

Penn State fans will likely miss Hagans’ speedy runs down the court as well as Sabel’s prowess picking up defensive boards.

With these two players putting themselves back on the market, there could be a number of potential suitors vying to get a hold of the Nittany Lions for the 2022-23 season.

Hagans was named Penn State’s defensive captain for the 2021-22 season, and she may fit right in with No. 15 Kentucky.

Although the Wildcats were ranked No. 15, their overall record by the end of the season was 19-12, going just 8-8 with its conference matches.

Kentucky needs help on the defensive end, and Hagans could be the right fit.

After winning the SEC Tournament earlier in March, the Wildcats advanced to the NCAA Tournament and were defeated by Princeton 69-62.

The reason Hagans would be a good fit for Kentucky is because in their opening-round matchup with Princeton, the Tigers scored the first five points of the final quarter, granting them their largest lead of the game en route to a victory.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

If Hagans was on the court when this happened, she could’ve used her speed to prevent Princeton from scoring five-straight points.

Hagans totaled 50 steals from the past season, along with 41 defensive rebounds. The rising senior could be utilized in the same bench role to provide defensive stability in Lexington for the next two seasons.

On the other hand, Sabel is one year behind Hagans and had successful freshman and sophomore campaigns. In her freshman year, she saw action in all of the blue and white’s 24 games.

Sabel is an all-around player who can work in almost all areas of the court.

She has a total of 138 points from the past season, as well as 18 assists, 19 steals and 69 rebounds.

Considering she will have three more years of eligibility due to a coronavirus-granted year, the Nittany Lion may pan out to be a great addition from the portal, considering she looks to have a high ceiling, and her ability to provide stability as the starting five needs a rest.

Sabel could fit in with No. 22 Oklahoma, who had a 25-9 overall record this past season.

The Sooners advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating IUPUI 78-72 in the first round. However, Oklahoma lost the second round to Notre Dame in a brutal 108-64 defeat.

During its final game of the season, Oklahoma only totaled seven steals to Notre Dame’s 16.

Steals and perimeter defense overall are areas where Sabel could help Oklahoma, and she could fit seamlessly into a relatively young roster as an experienced guard with three seasons left to contribute.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

No. 3 Northwestern poses daunting weekend challenge for Penn State women’s lacrosse Penn State is looking to get back into the win column this Friday after suffering two straig…